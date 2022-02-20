Chael Sonnen compares Johnny Walker's early hype in the UFC to that of Khamzat Chimaev

Chael Sonnen has compared Johnny Walker's swift rise to stardom with that of Khamzat Chimaev, whom some consider to be another overly hyped-up prospect in the UFC.

Speaking in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' opined that the Brazilian carried a similar level of hype as the Chechen-born Swede at the start of his UFC career.

Sonnen also mentioned how Walker was touted as a legitimate star capable of ending Jon Jones' run. That prediction came after the light heavyweight prospect displayed impressive skills during his first three bouts.

Discussing Walker's early hype, Sonnen said:

"Johnny was on the fast track to stardom. Absolutely! Johnny got as quick of a start in this organization [UFC] as Paddy Pimblett did. As quick as a start as Ciryl Gane did. I mean, he just shot up. They were looking at him for a title fight. And you were having a lot of people - much like Chimaev, much like what you're seeing with Chimaev right now. And all these people vouching for him that see him in the practice room and feel him every day. 'He [Walker] is the guy, he will beat Jon Jones everywhere. He will knock Jon Jones out on his feet.' And then they go over to Thailand and Johnny's over there training and kicking the little mitts and the elbows. It's one of these things where you start buying into it, 'Man, this guy is something special.'"

Watch Chael Sonnen compare Johnny Walker and Khamzat Chimaev's rise in the UFC below:

Johnny Walker was considered one of the brightest young stars in the light heavyweight division when he arrived in the UFC. He quickly gained the attention of fight fans and the media with his spectacular blend of knockout power, unorthodox striking skills and goofy exuberant persona.

He's set to stake his claim for a place in light heavyweight contention later tonight when he headlines UFC Vegas 48 against Jamahal Hill.

Meanwhile, very few fighters in the UFC have carried the kind of hype that the welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev holds today. He has been demanding the most challenging fights in the division, while finishing every opponent he has faced thus far.

Despite having just four fights in the promotion, Chimaev is being touted by many as the one to dethrone both 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman and middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya.

Khamzat Chimaev hopes to continue rise with win over Gilbert Burns

Khamzat Chimaev further boosted his reputation and took the hype surrounding him to the next level with his first-round domination over the then-No.11-ranked Li Jingliang at UFC 267 last October.

After an impressive showing against 'The Leech', many believed the hype to be justified. Chimaev now seems determined to solidify himself as a legitimate star by taking on former title challenger and top welterweight contender Gilbert Burns. The fight is one 'Borz' is confident he will win.

Speaking to RT Sport, the outspoken fighter stated that he doesn't view Burns as a serious threat and hopes to make light work of the Brazilian, just like he did to his previous opponent.

"To be honest, I don’t see a real challenge in him [Burns]. We’ll see. Everything may happen in a fight, but I am confident as usual. I think I will just smash him with my skills and power. I feel that way. He might feel different, but I will go there and do what I did the last time."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's full interview with RT Sport below:

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns have been going back and forth on social media for a while now and teased a showdown on April 9, 2022. However, nothing has been made official as of yet.

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev @GilbertDurinho I am gonna fix a visa with my fists in your face! 1 round finish! 🤪 @GilbertDurinho I am gonna fix a visa with my fists in your face! 1 round finish! 🤪

