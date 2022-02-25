Chael Sonnen explains why Bobby Green should not give into the hype around Islam Makhachev's ground game

Chael Sonnen believes that Bobby Green has no chance of beating Islam Makhachev if he veers away from his strengths.

The Dagestani phenom was originally set to take on Beneil Dariush at UFC Vegas 49. However, the Kings MMA product was forced to withdraw due to an injury and was replaced by Green. 'King' is coming off a stellar showing against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen stated that Bobby Green would be making a grievous error by drastically altering his approach to nullify Islam Makhacev's vaunted gameplan. 'The American Gangster', who believes that the 35-year-old has a real chance of causing an upset, said:

"When two opponents get in there, they have the same idea you just don't know it yet. They both know what's going to happen regardless of what's on their face. And when you have somebody being elevated into the spot like Bobby is, he's going to watch Islam... If you start to buy into that, you change the way you fight... If you're going to change and adapt to him, you're done. That's basic logic."

Check out Sonnnen's prediction for Green vs. Makhachev:

Will Islam Makhachev get a title shot with a win over Bobby Green?

Even though their bout is set to take a place at a catchweight of 160 lbs, Islam Makhachev might be at the front of the queue to challenge for the lightweight title if he can defeat Bobby Green. The AKA product is currently on a nine-fight winning streak, which he can further improve with a victory at UFC Vegas 49

Makhachev is currently the number-four ranked lightweight. Of those ranked ahead of him, Justin Gaethje will challenge Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title at UFC 274. Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier is coming off a loss to the champion.

Should Makhachev win the bout against Green in spectacular fashion, it would be tough for the UFC brass to deny the 30-year-old a shot at the title.

