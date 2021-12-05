Chris Curtis claims he has changed his tax bracket 'twice in 5 weeks' since joining the UFC

Chris Curtis racked up his second straight UFC win by knocking out Brendan Allen at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo (aka UFC Vegas 44 and UFC on ESPN 31) in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Curtis recently defeated Phil Hawes in his promotional debut on the preliminary card for UFC 268 in New York City last month. He won via KO in the very first round inside Madison Square Garden.

During a post-fight conversation at UFC Apex, 'The Action Man' stressed that he should have made his UFC debut much earlier, rather than waiting till now. He added that he's changed his tax bracket 'twice in 5 weeks' since joining the world's biggest MMA promotion.

"Oh, I feel absolutely wonderful because once again I'm the biggest underdog on the card. Doubt me now. I am the most badass fluky person you've ever seen apparently. People are still gonna say 'you suck' but I don't care. I should have been here (UFC) years ago. I've paid my dues... He (Allen) tried to submit me, like wasn't going to get it. I can grapple. I'm actually a way better grappler than what I give myself cerdit for. I've got signed at 34 years old. I should have signed a few years ago. I'm in great health and I can keep going. In the last five weeks, I've changed my tax bracket twice. So, let's just keep it going," said Curtis.

Watch Chris Curtis speak in an interview following his knockout of Brendan Allen, right here:

UFC News @UFCNews



Chris Curtis (@ActionMan513) talks about knocking out Brendan Allen and how he's changed his life with his last two @UFC performances 🔊⬆️



All "In the last 5 weeks I've changed my tax bracket twice so let's just keep it going."Chris Curtis (@ActionMan513) talks about knocking out Brendan Allen and how he's changed his life with his last two @UFC performances 🔊⬆️All #UFCVegas44 results, highlights and interviews ⤵️: "In the last 5 weeks I've changed my tax bracket twice so let's just keep it going."Chris Curtis (@ActionMan513) talks about knocking out Brendan Allen and how he's changed his life with his last two @UFC performances 🔊⬆️All #UFCVegas44 results, highlights and interviews ⤵️:

Chris Curtis has claimed six victories this year and holds a 28-8 record

Chris Curtis now has six wins in 2021. He has often been termed a journeyman but his recent performances inside the cage say otherwise.

Curtis has won seven encounters on the trot overall and is 28-8 in his professional MMA career. Six of those triumphs were finishes as well.

Adam Martin @MMAdamMartin Chris Curtis is 6-0 in 2021 with five wins by knockout including two knockout wins in the UFC. Even crazier is he is a welterweight and has been fighting and knocking guys out at middleweight. This is ABSURD! #UFCVegas44 Chris Curtis is 6-0 in 2021 with five wins by knockout including two knockout wins in the UFC. Even crazier is he is a welterweight and has been fighting and knocking guys out at middleweight. This is ABSURD! #UFCVegas44 https://t.co/kte8p916cN

Also Read Article Continues below

Chris Curtis is a natural welterweight but has been competing in the middleweight division of UFC, dominating his opponents in the process.

Edited by David Andrew