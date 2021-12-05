"The train just keeps rolling" - Michael Chandler praises 'living legend' Jose Aldo, predicts Rafael Fiziev will be a future champion

No.5 lightweight contender Michael Chandler praised 'living legend' Jose Aldo following his win over Rob Font at the UFC Apex on Saturday. He also predicted that Rafael Fiziev will become a future UFC champion.

Jose Aldo beat Rob Font via unanimous decision during the bantamweight main event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Meanwhile, Fiziev knocked out Brad Riddell in the lightweight co-main event.

Chandler took to Twitter to congratulate the two-time former featherweight champion 'Junior' and No.14 155-pound contender 'Ataman'.

"Calling it now...Fiziev will be a future champion. Also, soak it in...we are watching an absolute living legend and the train just keeps rolling. The mother fudging #KingOfRio #ufcvegas44," tweeted Chandler.

See what Michael Chandler said about Rafael Fiziev and Jose Aldo following UFC Vegas 44 below:

Jose Aldo currently holds a 31-7 win-loss record in his professional MMA career. The 35-year-old is on a three-fight winning streak after losing the vacant bantamweight title fight against Petr Yan at UFC 251.

Jose Aldo feels T.J. Dillashaw will be his 'best opponent next'

Jose Aldo called out No.2-ranked T.J. Dillashaw following his dominant UFC Fight Night victory.

The Brazilian veteran claimed that he wanted to fight for the championship again, and considering the fact that Dillashaw is without an opponent right now, that seems like the most logical booking for Aldo.

"Everyone thinks I can only go three rounds, I proved that I can do five. And I want to be a champion of this division... I am trying to be a complete MMA fighter. So yes, I'm gonna be standing up and when it goes to the ground we are going down there. This is the new Aldo that you're seeing. Of course, I want to fight for the title. But we don't know what's gonna happen with that. So Dillashaw is right there just sitting. He would be my best opponent next," said Aldo.

Watch Jose Aldo's post-fight octagon interview at UFC Vegas 44 below:

T.J. Dillashaw holds a record of 18-4 so far. He last fought Cory Sandhagen in July 2021 after a two-year layoff and won the five-round encounter via split decision.

