UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green: A preview of the October 7 card

After a week-long break from hosting events, the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green.

The promotion's 155lb division will take center stage as veteran Bobby Green will take on surging lightweight Grant Dawson in the main event. 'King' is coming off an impressive third-round submission win over former TUF winner Tony Ferguson, which also saw him earn a Performance of the Night bonus.

Meanwhile, 'KGD' comes into the fight looking to continue his ascension in the UFC lightweight division. The No.10 ranked lightweight earned his contract on the Contender Series in 2017 and has a 20-1-1 MMA record. He is currently riding a 12-fight unbeaten streak that includes 8 wins via stoppage.

The UFC Fight Night co-main event is expected to bring fireworks as Joe Pyfer takes on Abdul Razak Alhassan in a middleweight bout. Both fighters are known for their knockouts, so it should be an entertaining bout for fans. All of Alhassan's wins have come via KO/TKO, while Pyfer has won 4 consecutive fights via KO/TKO.

Other bouts on the UFC Fight Night main card include a welterweight bout between Joaquin Buckley and Alex Morono, Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn in a lightweight bout, a light heavyweight contest between Philipe Lins and Ion Cutelaba, and Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo in a featherweight bout.

Who is headlining the UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green prelims?

This Saturday's UFC Fight Night card has plenty of notable fighters on the prelim portion as well.

In the prelim headliner, women's strawweights Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Diana Belbita will compete in a bout that could have implications on the strawweight rankings. Kowalkiewicz, the No.15 ranked UFC strawweight is riding a three-fight winning streak, while Belbita is coming off a unanimous decision win over Maria Oliveira.

The former title challenger can possibly move up and get closer to the top-10 with an impressive win. Meanwhile, 'The Warrior Princess' has an opportunity to insert her name in the strawweight rankings should she earn a decisive win.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates