Diana Belbita expressed interest in being a cutwoman prior to short notice assignment (Exclusive)

Diana Belbita is a very talented fighter and recently predicted one of her latest ventures in combat sports.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Belbita expressed interest in eventually becoming a cutwoman one day because of the work her great work her coach has done. That ended up coming to fruition much sooner than she might have anticipated as she accepted a short notice assignment a few later and became a cutwoman for Unified MMA, which is a Canadian promotion.

She said:

"I want to become a cutman, forsure. My coach is a cutman - he's a UFC cutman - and he does a great job, so he teaches me. And, I want to become a cutman."

There was plenty of fanfare on social media as fans reacted once they realized she was serving as the cutwoman for the event. TSN MMA reporter and Unified's commentator Aaron Bronsteter noted on the broadcast that 'The Warrior Princess' accepted the assignment for the event on short-notice, saying:

"Stepped in on short-notice. Not the type of short-notice assignment she's used to, but she stepped in and she is working as a cutperson. There she is right there, UFC star in the making...Love to see it."

It will be interesting to see whether Belbita will accept cutwoman assignments for Unified MMA more frequently as she appeared to be very enthusiastic.

Diana Belbita is a devoted UFC fan

Diana Belbita opened up about her MMA fandom and noted that she is a devoted UFC fan and does her best to ensure she watches every event.

During the aforementioned inteview, 'The Warrior Princess' spoke about being a fan of the sport and that she makes an effort to not make any plans on Saturday nights because of the UFC's event schedule. She mentioned that she is watching, especially if fan-favorites like Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier are competing on an event, saying:

"I don't care what else I have to do. Saturday is for fights and I'm not doing something else. Like, if [Justin] Gaethje fights or Dustin Poirier fights, I want to watch it and especially now because they fight each other, I don't care what I have to do that day, I'm gonna watch that fight." [20:57 - 21:12]

