"If not, don't call my phone" - Derrick Lewis will take a heavyweight title fight, but only on one condition 

Derrick Lewis faced Chris Daukas in the UFC Vegas 45 headliner in a matchup of heavyweight knockout artists. Lewis delivered yet another highlight, knocking Daukaus out cold at 03:36 of the opening round.

Derrick Lewis is now back in the winning column and vying for another shot at the heavyweight title. However, Lewis has a particular condition if he does get to fight for UFC gold. 'The Black Beast' wants the championship bout to be for three rounds instead of the usual five. Speaking to Michael Bisping in his post-fight octagon interview at UFC Vegas 45 Lewis made the following statement:

"Yeah, I would love to get a title fight for sure. If they can change that rule and make it 3 rounds [for a] title shot, hit me up. If not, don't call my phone."

Derrick Lewis has previously been in two UFC title fights and was finished within three rounds in both cases. Lewis challenged Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight strap at UFC 230 in 2018. 'DC' dominated Lewis with his wrestling before sinking in a rear naked choke in the second round.

Most recently, Derrick Lewis challenged Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title after racking up four consecutive victories. Lewis was thoroughly outpointed and outclassed by Gane on his way to a third-round TKO loss at UFC 265.

Derrick Lewis' prediction for the upcoming title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane are scheduled to headline UFC 270 on January 2022 in a title unification bout. Derrick Lewis has the distinction of having faced both Gane and Ngannou.

While Lewis came up short against 'Bon Gamin', he was able to reel in a unanimous decision win against Ngannou. Absolute fireworks were expected when Lewis faced Ngannou at UFC 226 in 2018. However, both fighters delivered a lackluster performance, refusing to trade for the better part of three rounds.

Derrick Lewis is siding with Ciryl Gane for the title unification bout at UFC 270. Throwing shade on Francis Ngannou, Lewis made the following statement at UFC Vegas 45 media day:

"I would like Gane to win the fight. Sounds like a good guy. He really does seem like a nice guy outside of the cage, so I prefer him. Francis, we all know him. Let him go f**k himself. I think he deserves the belt. I find he is more active in this division. He’s not exactly arrogant and pretentious like Francis… He’s a really nice guy."

Watch Derrick Lewis' full interview at the UFC Vegas 45 media day below:

Edited by David Andrew