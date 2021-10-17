"I have 20 wins" - Dustin Poirier corrects tweet that left his name out from the list of biggest UFC winners

Dustin Poirier has responded to a tweet mentioning the fighters with the most wins in UFC history. 'The Diamond' was left off the list despite notching up 20 UFC victories, tied for the fourth spot, and he wasn't happy with it.

MMA Junkie reporter Mike Bohn shared a stat image after Andrei Arlovski's victory over Carlos Felipe at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont on Saturday. Arlovski, with 21 wins, now has the third most triumphs in the world's biggest MMA promotion.

In fourth place, former champions Michael Bisping, Jon Jones, and Georges St-Pierre were mentioned but Dustin Poirier was left out. Poirier reminded the world of his record.

"I have 20 wins," responded Poirier.

Dustin Poirier currently holds a record of 28-6 in his MMA career. He is coming off back-to-back victories over arch-rival 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor inside the octagon.

Mike Bohn was quick to issue an apology to Dustin Poirier for the oversight.

Dustin Poirier will main event UFC 269 in a lightweight championship fight against Charles Oliveira

No.1 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier will square off against Brazilian champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 on December 11 in Las Vegas. Their bout will be the main event for the pay-per-view scheduled at the T-Mobile Arena.

A women's bantamweight title fight pitting champ Amanda Nunes against Julianna Pena will serve as the co-main event of the night, while a high-profile welterweight encounter between long-time adversaries Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal is also part of the UFC 269 card.

Oliveira's last bout was for the lightweight belt vacated by former titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov. He faced off against Michael Chandler at UFC 262 in May this year.

'Do Bronx' won the contest via TKO in the second round, became the king of the 155-pounders, and broke the record for the most finishes — 17 — in UFC history.

Donald Cerrone. on the other hand, has the most victories in UFC history with 23 favorable results.

Dustin Poirier will be eager to better 'Cowboy' by winning the lightweight championship and defending it successfully in the future.

