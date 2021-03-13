UFC Fight Night Edwards vs. Muhammad live stream: How much will it cost to watch the UFC fight live?

UFC is returning to their state-of-the-art Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 21. The show is headlined by a top-tier welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad and takes place this Saturday, March 13th.

Khamzat Chimaev was set to be the original opponent for the No. 3 ranked Leon Edwards, but he had to withdraw due to lingering aftereffects of COVID-19. This also forced him to pull out of their previously scheduled fight. With Chimaev's absence and an inability to find other top-ranked fighters to take the fight, No. 13 ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad stepped in on short notice with the hopes of securing a quicker shot at the 170 pound title.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad Viewing Cost

ESPN+ enjoys the exclusive rights to UFC action - both Fight Night and pay-per-views. Thus, viewers will need an ESPN+ subscription to watch UFC Fight Night events, including this weekend's UFC Vegas 21.

A regular ESPN+ subscription costs $5.99 per month, and if you get an annual subscription, it will cost $59.99 per year. It is a better deal for you to get the subscription as part of a bundle package that includes ESPN+, Disney Plus, and Hulu membership at just $12.99 per month.

You can also get the subscription along with the next UFC pay-per-view at a bundle price. For existing members, a UFC pay-per-view costs $69.99 in addition to the regular ESPN+ membership cost. However, if you are getting a yearly subscription for the first time along with the pay-per-view, the whole deal will cost you only $89.99, which comes to a nearly 30% savings.

"You're getting f****d up bro!"



Leon Edwards is raring to go 💥#UFCVegas21 | Saturday 11pm | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/vuRALCICwb — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 12, 2021

Viewers from the UK can stream the event on BT Sport app and website, where the live sports package is availabe at £25 per month.

Advertisement

In India, viewers can watch the Fight Night live on Sony Ten 2 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, as well as stream it on Sony LIV app.

The preliminary card of UFC Vegas 12 will start on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT in the USA, 10 p.m. GMT in the UK, and 3:30 a.m. IST (March 14, Sunday) in India. The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT in the USA, 1 a.m. (Sunday) in the UK, and 6:30 a.m. IST (Sunday) in India.