UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event?

There are crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives for UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo that you can use to legally watch the event on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Also known as UFC on ESPN 31 and UFC Vegas 44, it will take place at the UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event is headlined by a bantamweight clash between Rob Font and Jose Aldo. The co-main event will see Brad Riddell fight Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight battle.

Read more about the timing and the full card details for UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo here and find out about the predictions for fights on the main card plus prelims here.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo - Television and live streaming

In this section you'll find all the details about the streaming platforms and television channels where you can legally watch UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The full UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo card will be broadcast live on ESPN. Streaming is available on ESPN Plus. Subscription plans for ESPN Plus are accessible at $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually.

Viewers can also watch it by purchasing the Disney Plus Bundle at $13.99 per month. The package gives easy access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and the ad-inclusive version of Hulu together.

#UFCVegas44 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD

United Kingdom

UFC Vegas 44 prelims and the main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 HD and simulcast on the BT Sport web player and app in the United Kingdom. Passes for BT Sport are available for purchase at £25 for one month. Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo event's main card will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television. The telecast will simultaneously be available for streaming on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription.

Plans cost Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. Meanwhile, a subscription to the UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month) will also help fans in over 200 countries and territories witness UFC Fight Nights.

