UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera crackstream, Reddit stream, and buffstream alternatives - How can you legally watch the event?

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera will be the next Fight Night offering from the MMA juggernaut and it is set to go down this Saturday at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Fight Night event will take place on April 30, 2022, and will present a series of intriguing matchups for fight fans.

In the main event, No.5-ranked bantamweight contender Rob Font will take on No.8-ranked Marlon Vera, hoping to rebound from his loss to Jose Aldo in December and retain his spot in the division's top five. Meanwhile, 'Chito' will have the opportunity to leapfrog his rival and break into the top five.

Catch the promo for Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera below:

The co-main event will see former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski lock horns with Jake Collier in what could be an exciting bout. The 43-year-old will be hoping to record his fourth straight UFC victory against Jake Collier, who has alternated losses and wins over his last 10 fights.

Another interesting matchup will see Gerald Meerschaert return to action opposite Krzysztof Jotko in the main card opener of UFC Vegas 53. 'GM3' will be looking to register another strong finish after submitting all three of his previous opponents inside the octagon.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera - Television and live streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform, along with access to UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative. It costs $83.98 in total, including the event, and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card for UFC Fight Night will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The early prelims can be viewed on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV package can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Furthermore, Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

In India, the UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

Watch the highlights of some of the fighters competing at UFC Vegas 53 this Saturday:

