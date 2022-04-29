UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera - What channel is the UFC fight tonight (April 30, 2022)?

After a thrilling card last weekend, the UFC is returning to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada to put on UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera. The action will go down this Saturday, April 30 and MMA fans are in for a treat.

Headlining the card will be a clash of bantamweights as No.5-ranked contender Rob Font goes up against No.8-ranked Marlon Vera. The two will battle it out in the spotlight at UFC Vegas 53 to potentially enter the 135-pound title picture.

The co-main event will feature a heavyweight showdown between former champion Andrei Arlovski and Jake Collier. 'The Prototype' will use this bout as an opportunity to score his first back-to-back wins since joining the UFC ranks in 2014.

In another interesting bout, Gerald Meerschaert will battle Krzysztof Jotko to open the main card at UFC Vegas 53.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera - Television and live streaming

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera live on television and online platforms in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The prelims and main card will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for the UFC Fight Night event will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

India

The main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The main card will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

Watch the highlights of some of the fighters competing at the UFC Fight Night event:

Edited by Aziel Karthak