UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (April 30, 2022)?

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera is the next Fight Night effort from the world's premier MMA promotion. The event is set to take place this Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has some intriguing matchups lined up for the fight fans.

A bantamweight showdown between No.5 ranked contender Rob Font and No.8 ranked Marlon Vera sits at the top of the card for this Saturday's UFC Fight Night event.

While Font will look to retain his place as a top 5 contender in this matchup, 'Chito' will have the opportunity to propel himself into the upper echelon of the stacked 135-pound division.

Catch the promo for Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera below:

The co-main event will play host to a heavyweight collision between former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski and Jake Collier. The 43-year-old veteran will head into the bout looking to cruise to his fourth consecutive win in the promotion. 'The Prototype', on the other hand, will be hoping to record his first back-to-back win since making his promotional debut in December 2014.

Also on the card, Gerald Meerschaert will take on Krzysztof Jotko in a high stakes matchup that will open the main card. The winner of this bout is likely to secure a ranked opponent next time out.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera - Timings

The following are the UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera timings for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India:

United States

The prelims will kick off at 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT on Saturday, April 30, and the main card will commence at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 8:30 PM GMT on Saturday, April 30. The main card will begin at 11 PM GMT on Sunday, April 30.

India

Due to the time difference, Indian viewers will have to watch the event on Sunday, May 1. The prelims will start at 2 AM IST, while the main card will get underway at 4:30 AM IST.

Watch the highlights of some of the fighters competing at UFC Vegas 53 this Saturday:

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the upcoming fight card this weekend:

Main card

Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier

Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito

Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson

Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary card

Daniel Lacerda vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Gabriel Green vs. Yohan Lainesse

Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden

Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Edited by David Andrew