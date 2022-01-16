Giga Chikadze shows his respect for Calvin Kattar after 5 round war at UFC Fight Night

Giga Chikadze faced Calvin Kattar in the first UFC main event of 2022. Kattar put on a striking clinic, thoroughly outclassing Chikadze over the course of five rounds.

To his credit, Chikadze displayed immense durability throughout the fight. Despite being on the losing side of a lopsided decision, 'Ninja' was all class after the fight and went on to show his respect for Kattar. The Georgian posted a picture with 'The Boston Finisher' on Twitter and wrote in the caption:

"Respect @CalvinKattar"

Kattar was also congratulated by former featherweight champion Max Holloway for his spectacular performance. The New England Cartel representative wished Holloway a speedy recovery in response.

Calvin Kattar was the underdog going into the bout and many expected him to struggle against the striking of Giga Chikadze. Nevertheless, the Bostonian came away with a unanimous decision victory. He is likely to get back into title contention following his latest victory.

Chikadze was riding an impressive win streak going into the bout. The Georgian sustained quite a bit of damage in the fight and should ideally take some time to properly recover.

Kattar was on the losing end of a similar one-sided beatdown against Max Holloway around this time last year. The American took a year-long layoff and it appears to have paid off.

Giga Chikadze was looking to KO Calvin Kattar

Giga Chikadze was riding a seven-fight winning streak going into his bout against Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 46. The Georgian was looking to continue his rapid climb up the featherweight rankings by beating a top five contender.

Chikadze challenged himself to knock out Kattar, who is known for his durability. However, he also acknowledged the Bostonian as a big step up in competition. 'Ninja', in an interview with Heidi Androl before the fight, said:

"I believe he’s going to come out, he’s going to throw a couple of punches and try to take me down. I’m ready for everything and anything in the octagon. The challenge came because Calvin’s never been knocked out, not even knocked down so it’s definitely a challenge for me because I’m a knockout artist. I’ve been knocking people out since I was a young kid."

Watch Giga Chikadze's interview with Heidi Androl before the fight below:

Unfortunately for Chikadze, he came out on the losing end of a decision on fight night. Not only was he beaten, he was thoroughly outstruck as well. Kattar outlanded him in four out of five rounds of the fight.

'The Boston Finisher' landed multiple heavy blows throughout the bout. His jab was on point and his constant forward pressure prevented Chikadze from setting up his big kicks. The five-round war won the 'Fight of the Night' bonus.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik