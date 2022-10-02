UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo fight week schedule, full card, predictions, and betting odds

The UFC will be returning to its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada for the next up fight card, UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo (also known as UFC Fight Night 212 and UFC Vegas 62).

The event will go down on October 15, with a series of intriguing matchups for MMA fans. The card will be headlined by a women's flyweight bout between No.5-ranked contender Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo, who is ranked just below her at No.6.

This is a pivotal matchup for both women, as a statement performance could instantly elevate the winner into another high-profile matchup en route to a title shot.

Check out the Media Day and weigh-ins schedule for the event below:

Media Day

Media Day interactions with fighters are likely to take place on Wednesday, October 12, and can be watched live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch accounts.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

Official weigh-ins for the event will take place on Friday, October 14, and can be followed live on the aforementioned platforms.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the usual schedule for UFC events and are subject to change as they are yet to be officially confirmed.

Check out the full card and betting odds for UFC Fight Night Grasso vs. Araujo below.

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo main card

(Women's Flyweight) Alexa Grasso -190 [favorite] vs. Viviane Araujo +155

Note: More fights to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo preliminary card

(Light Heavyweight) Misha Cirkunov +185 vs. Alonzo Menifield -225 [favorite]

(Bantamweight) Raphael Assuncao +250 vs Victor Henry -300 [favorite]

(Flyweight) Tatsuro Taira -250 [favorite] vs. C.J. Vergara +200

Main card predictions for UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs.

Araujo

Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo

Alexa Grasso is currently on a roll with three straight wins after alternating between a win and loss in her first six promotional appearances. The Mexican scored an impressive first-round submission win over Joanne Wood last time out in March. Prior to that win, the 29-year-old picked up back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Ji Yeon Kim and Maycee Barber through 2020-21.

Meanwhile, her opponent Viviane Araujo is coming off a unanimous decision win over Andrea Lee in her last octagon outing in May earlier this year. The victory enabled her to rebound from a loss to Katlyn Chookagian a year ago. The Brazilian will now look to put together a win streak as she takes on the Mexican standout on October 15.

However, Grasso is a betting favorite in this one and has certainly looked more impressive than her opponent recently. The Mexican is expected to continue her strong form and cruise to another victory.

Verdict: Alexa Grasso

