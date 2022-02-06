UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

After a two-week break, the UFC made a comeback with UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland on February 5. The card featured a total of 13 fights and was headlined by a middleweight scrap between Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Chidi Njokuani delivered highlight-reel worthy finishes at UFC fight Night 200. Both fighters scored an impressive first-round knockout. They received a bonus cheque of $50,000 each for their efforts.

Julian Erosa and Steven Peterson gave it their all inside the octagon for all three rounds, delivering a highly thrilling contest. In the end, Erosa edged out a split decision victory. The three judges scored the contest 28-29, 29-28 and 29-28 in the favor of 'Juicy J'. The bout was declared 'Fight of the Night' but due to Peterson missing weight, Erosa was the sole receiver of the entire $100,000 bonus.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland ended with a split decision victory for 'Tarzan'

Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland went toe-to-toe for five rounds in the main event of UFC Fight Night 200. Strickland used his boxing skills to get the better of 'The Joker' and got his hand raised via split decision. The scorecards for the fight read 49-46, 47-48 and 49-46 in favor of the 30-year-old.

With the victory, 'Tarzan' extended his winning streak to six.

The co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland featured a middleweight matchup between Nick Maximov and Punahele Soriano. Maximov managed to score a split decision victory as the three scorecards read 28-29, 30-27 and 29-28 in favor of the 24-year-old.

Rising welterweight prospect Shavkat Rakhmonov took on Carlston Harris on the main card. 'Nomad' put on a fantastic display of his striking skills and scored a first-round knockout finish. Rakhmonov is now 15-0 in MMA and all the victories have been finishes.

On the same card, UFC veteran Sam Alvey took on Brendan Allen in a light heavyweight contest. Allen bounced back from his loss to Chris Curtis by scoring a second-round submission win against Alvey. It was the 10th submission victory of 'All In's' MMA career.

Tresean Gore and Bryan Battle squared off in a middleweight contest on February 5. The fight was a closely contested affair that ended with Battle getting his hand raised via unanimous decision.

The main card kicked off with a catchweight contest between Julian Erosa and Steven Peterson. The back-and-forth bout ended in a split decision victory for 'Juicy J'.

Edited by David Andrew