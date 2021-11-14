“Most shots absorbed is not best boxer” - Conor McGregor goes off on Max Holloway ahead of his fight against Yair Rodriguez

Conor McGregor has taken aim at Max Holloway ahead of the Hawaiian's featherweight bout against Yair Rodriguez later today.

McGregor initially praised ‘Blessed’ and suggested that he’s looking forward to watching him fight. However, the Irishman later criticized Holloway’s fighting skills, asserting that his fellow former champion isn’t the best boxer in the UFC. Taking to Twitter, McGregor said:

“Max is big time! Can’t wait to watch this day show at the apex. @ufc”

“Best boxer my a** crack. The guys been smacked the most smacks in ufc history! Most shots absorbed is not best boxer guys I’m sorry, and I love the kid.”

“Hey twitter! The fighter that has absorbed the most head strikes in @ufc history competes tonight. Max Holloway. Can’t wait to watch.”

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor and former 145-pound titleholder Max Holloway are no strangers to one another. The duo clashed inside the octagon at UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Sonnen back in 2013. McGregor defeated Holloway via unanimous decision.

While many in the MMA community have been clamoring for the pair to face off in a rematch, they currently compete in separate weight classes. While Holloway is still a top contender at 145 pounds, McGregor's last two outings have taken place at lightweight.

Regardless, the two UFC mainstays have taken multiple jibes at one another as of late. This, in turn, has fueled speculation that they could perhaps fight again.

Conor McGregor aims to return to winning ways, while Max Holloway looks to reclaim UFC gold in 2022

Conor McGregor is currently on a two-fight losing streak. ‘The Notorious’ last competed against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July this year. The Dublin native suffered a horrific broken leg in the final seconds of the opening round, losing via TKO.

The Irishman is expected to return to the octagon in 2022. Conor McGregor’s next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be revealed. However, a trilogy clash with Nate Diaz and a fourth meeting in the cage with Poirier have been identified as options.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway returned to the win column by dominantly defeating Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision at UFC on ABC 1 in January this year. The win snapped Holloway’s two-fight losing streak. ‘Blessed’ has vowed to reclaim the UFC featherweight title and avenge his losses to reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Holloway will look to move a step closer to making that happen when he faces Yair Rodriguez in today's UFC Vegas 42 main event. The winner of that matchup is expected to receive the next title shot.

