UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

After being out of action for more than a year, Holly Holm returned to the octagon at UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira. The former 135-pound queen took on Ketlen Vieira in a five-round main event on the card.

The co-main event had fireworks written all over it as Michel Pereira and Santiago Ponzinibbio decided to scrap it out in a welterweight bout.

Chase Hooper and Chidi Njokuani were picked as the 'Performance of the Night' bonus winners for their amazing finishes at UFC Fight Night 206. They were rewarded with an additional cheque of $50,000 each.

Pereira vs. Ponzinibbio was declared the 'Fight of the Night' as the two fighters gave it their all inside the octagon for 15 minutes. They both took home a bonus amount of $50,000 each.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira ended with a split decision victory for 'Fenomeno'

Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira collided in the main event of UFC Fight Night 206. The fight was a back-and-forth affair that ended with a split decision victory for 'Fenomeno'. The three judges scored the fight 47-48, 48-47, and 48-47 in favor of the Brazilian.

The always-entertaining Michel Pereira returned to action against Santiago Ponzinibbio in the fight card's co-main event. The two fighters put on an exciting show for MMA fans around the world and delivered a highly competitive fight that went the distance. The three judges scored a split decision win for Pereira.

A middleweight scrap between Chidi Njokuani and Dusko Todorovic also took place on the May 21st card. 'Bang Bang' landed a vicious elbow in the closing seconds of the first round to score a knockout against Todorovic.

Polyana Viana and Tabatha Ricci went toe-to-toe in a strawweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira. The fight went the full distance and ended with a unanimous decision victory for the Brazilian.

The main card opened with a middleweight bout between Eryk Anders and Jun Yong Park. The fight was a razor-close affair that ended with Park getting his hand raised via split decision.

