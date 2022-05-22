UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira prelims: Full results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira, which was the promotion's 206th Fight Night event, took place on May 21 at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada. The card was headlined by a bantamweight bout between Ketlen Vieira and former bantamweight queen Holly Holm.
The prelims on the card featured many exciting moments as five out of the six fights ended in a finish.
Young prospect Chase Hooper took on Felipe Colares in a featherweight contest on the card.
Fighters including Uros Medic and Sam Hughes also competed on the prelims of UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira.
UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira prelims results
Joseph Holmes def. Alen Amedovski via submission (rear-naked choke) (1:04 of round 1)
Jailton Almeida def. Parker Porter via submission (rear-naked choke) (4:35 of Round 1)
Uros Medic def. Omar Morales via TKO (3:05 of Round 2)
Jonathan Martinez def. Vince Morales via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Chase Hooper def. Felipe Colares via TKO (3:00 of Round 3)
Sam Hughes def. Elise Reed via TKO (3:52 of Round 3)
UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira prelims highlights
It didn't take Joseph Holmes much time to run through his opponent as he submitted Alen Amedovski with a rear-naked choke at the 1:04 mark in the opening round.
In a heavyweight clash, the UFC Fight Night 206 card saw another rear-naked choke finish as Jailton Almeida submitted Parker Porter in the first round.
Lightweight prospect Uros Medic bounced back from his loss to Jalin Turner and knocked out Omar Morales in the prelims of UFC Fight Night 206.
Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales was the only fight in the prelims that went the entire distance. 'The Dragon' outclassed Morales for 15 minutes and scored a unanimous decision victory in the end.
The 22-year-old featherweight Chase Hooper returned to winning ways by scoring a late knockout against Felipe Colares in the third round.
A strawweight matchup between Sam Hughes and Elise Reed opened the fight card for UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira. 'Sampage' handed Reed the second loss of her MMA career by finishing her in the closing minutes of the third round. It was Hughes' first knockout victory in the promotion.