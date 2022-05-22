×
Create
Notifications

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira prelims: Full results and highlights

UFC Fight Night 206 prelims results [Image credits: ufc.com]
UFC Fight Night 206 prelims results [Image credits: ufc.com]
Puneet Sharma
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 22, 2022 05:30 AM IST
News

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira, which was the promotion's 206th Fight Night event, took place on May 21 at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada. The card was headlined by a bantamweight bout between Ketlen Vieira and former bantamweight queen Holly Holm.

The prelims on the card featured many exciting moments as five out of the six fights ended in a finish.

Young prospect Chase Hooper took on Felipe Colares in a featherweight contest on the card.

Fighters including Uros Medic and Sam Hughes also competed on the prelims of UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira prelims results

Joseph Holmes def. Alen Amedovski via submission (rear-naked choke) (1:04 of round 1)

Jailton Almeida def. Parker Porter via submission (rear-naked choke) (4:35 of Round 1)

Uros Medic def. Omar Morales via TKO (3:05 of Round 2)

Jonathan Martinez def. Vince Morales via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Chase Hooper def. Felipe Colares via TKO (3:00 of Round 3)

Sam Hughes def. Elise Reed via TKO (3:52 of Round 3)

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira prelims highlights

It didn't take Joseph Holmes much time to run through his opponent as he submitted Alen Amedovski with a rear-naked choke at the 1:04 mark in the opening round.

😮 EN SEGUNDOS! @UglyMan_Joe finaliza a Alen Amedovski de este modo #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/TGCc4kd063

In a heavyweight clash, the UFC Fight Night 206 card saw another rear-naked choke finish as Jailton Almeida submitted Parker Porter in the first round.

VOLUMEN 👂💣 Jailton Almeida lanzando poder! #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/ewC1TGDiFv
SE ACABA! Jailton Almeida 🇧🇷🕺 somete a Parker Porter en round 1 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/2sHVSzzD7H

Lightweight prospect Uros Medic bounced back from his loss to Jalin Turner and knocked out Omar Morales in the prelims of UFC Fight Night 206.

El pateó una arma principal entre los dos gladiadores👊 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/YzO9KWJSkh
PODER💥 @urketaraketa logra finalizar el combate con una serie de golpes descomunales💪 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/wNyzgcShzL

Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales was the only fight in the prelims that went the entire distance. 'The Dragon' outclassed Morales for 15 minutes and scored a unanimous decision victory in the end.

Técnicos ataques y mucho movimiento en este combate, interesante propuesta de ofensa de Martínez con pateo bajo y cambio de guardias 👀 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/UTh7spZ1Nm
EFECTIVO! @jonathanmyda derrota a Vince Morales por decisión unánime 👏 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/GfAUhkzPOT

The 22-year-old featherweight Chase Hooper returned to winning ways by scoring a late knockout against Felipe Colares in the third round.

WOW! Dominante @chase_hooper en primer round, mostrando evolución en su juego 😮 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/93RVZw7nQr
Qué espectáculo están dando ambos competidores en el suelo❗️ Miren estas transiciones 💪 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/JQ9eVhozBI
SALVAJE! @chase_hooper lo tiene en toda clase de lios #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/LkufDfkdWt
Y lo hace! @chase_hooper es el primer peleador en finalizar a Felipe Colares y lo hace con golpeo 💥💥💥 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/zIwoEVqPAX

A strawweight matchup between Sam Hughes and Elise Reed opened the fight card for UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira. 'Sampage' handed Reed the second loss of her MMA career by finishing her in the closing minutes of the third round. It was Hughes' first knockout victory in the promotion.

Arranca peleando en niveles! Peligro arriba y abajo 💥 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/oHGN1lp8kZ
Cierra fuerte desde la montada @samhughesmma en round 2! 🔥 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/MqIS9BoFZq
Also Read Article Continues below
NO VA MÁS! @samhughesmma consigue su primera finalización en el octágono! 👏 Aquí el momento #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/c9EdVMhlpX

Edited by David Andrew
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी