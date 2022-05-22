UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira prelims: Full results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira, which was the promotion's 206th Fight Night event, took place on May 21 at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada. The card was headlined by a bantamweight bout between Ketlen Vieira and former bantamweight queen Holly Holm.

The prelims on the card featured many exciting moments as five out of the six fights ended in a finish.

Young prospect Chase Hooper took on Felipe Colares in a featherweight contest on the card.

Fighters including Uros Medic and Sam Hughes also competed on the prelims of UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira prelims results

Joseph Holmes def. Alen Amedovski via submission (rear-naked choke) (1:04 of round 1)

Jailton Almeida def. Parker Porter via submission (rear-naked choke) (4:35 of Round 1)

Uros Medic def. Omar Morales via TKO (3:05 of Round 2)

Jonathan Martinez def. Vince Morales via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Chase Hooper def. Felipe Colares via TKO (3:00 of Round 3)

Sam Hughes def. Elise Reed via TKO (3:52 of Round 3)

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira prelims highlights

It didn't take Joseph Holmes much time to run through his opponent as he submitted Alen Amedovski with a rear-naked choke at the 1:04 mark in the opening round.

In a heavyweight clash, the UFC Fight Night 206 card saw another rear-naked choke finish as Jailton Almeida submitted Parker Porter in the first round.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol 🕺 somete a Parker Porter en round 1 SE ACABA! Jailton Almeida🕺 somete a Parker Porter en round 1 #UFCVegas55 SE ACABA! Jailton Almeida 🇧🇷🕺 somete a Parker Porter en round 1 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/2sHVSzzD7H

Lightweight prospect Uros Medic bounced back from his loss to Jalin Turner and knocked out Omar Morales in the prelims of UFC Fight Night 206.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas55 El pateó una arma principal entre los dos gladiadores El pateó una arma principal entre los dos gladiadores👊 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/YzO9KWJSkh

Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales was the only fight in the prelims that went the entire distance. 'The Dragon' outclassed Morales for 15 minutes and scored a unanimous decision victory in the end.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas55 Técnicos ataques y mucho movimiento en este combate, interesante propuesta de ofensa de Martínez con pateo bajo y cambio de guardias Técnicos ataques y mucho movimiento en este combate, interesante propuesta de ofensa de Martínez con pateo bajo y cambio de guardias 👀 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/UTh7spZ1Nm

The 22-year-old featherweight Chase Hooper returned to winning ways by scoring a late knockout against Felipe Colares in the third round.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Miren estas transiciones #UFCVegas55 Qué espectáculo están dando ambos competidores en el sueloMiren estas transiciones Qué espectáculo están dando ambos competidores en el suelo❗️ Miren estas transiciones 💪 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/JQ9eVhozBI

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas55 Y lo hace! @chase_hooper es el primer peleador en finalizar a Felipe Colares y lo hace con golpeo Y lo hace! @chase_hooper es el primer peleador en finalizar a Felipe Colares y lo hace con golpeo 💥💥💥 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/zIwoEVqPAX

A strawweight matchup between Sam Hughes and Elise Reed opened the fight card for UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira. 'Sampage' handed Reed the second loss of her MMA career by finishing her in the closing minutes of the third round. It was Hughes' first knockout victory in the promotion.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas55 Arranca peleando en niveles! Peligro arriba y abajo Arranca peleando en niveles! Peligro arriba y abajo 💥 #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/oHGN1lp8kZ

