UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (May 21, 2022)?

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira is the next Fight Night offering from the MMA juggernaut. The event will go down this Saturday, May 21 at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and there are some exciting matchups to look forward to.

A women's bantamweight showdown will take the main event spot at Saturday's UFC Fight Night event as No.2-ranked contender Holly Holm takes on No.5-ranked Ketlen Vieira. Both women will battle it out for a potential shot at the 135lbs title currently held by Julianna Pena.

Watch the promo for UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira below:

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 55 will play host to another exciting matchup as unranked welterweight Michel Pereira clashes with No.14-ranked Santiago Ponzinibbio in what promises to be an action-packed fight full of surprises.

Also on the card, Dana White's Contender Series alumni Chidi Njokuani and Dusko Todorovic will go head-to-head in a middleweight contest. After an impressive UFC debut in February, 'Chidi Bang Bang' will look to record his fourth consecutive finish when he faces Todorovic in his sophomore promotional appearance.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira - Timings

The following are the UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira timings for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India:

United States

The prelims will kick off at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT on Saturday, May 21, and the main card will commence at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 8 PM GMT and the main card will begin at 11 PM GMT on Saturday, May 21.

India

Due to the time difference, Indian viewers will have to watch the event on Sunday, May 22. The prelims will start at 1:30 AM IST, while the main card will get underway at 4:30 AM IST.

Watch the top finishes of some of the fighters competing at UFC Vegas 55 this Saturday:

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the upcoming fight card this weekend:

Main card

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira

Chidi Njokuani vs. Dusko Todorovic

Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park

Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci

Preliminary card

Jailton Almeida vs. Parker Porter

Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski

Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic

Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales

Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares

Elise Reed vs. Sam Hughes

