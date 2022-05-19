UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira - May 21, 2022: Know the main card fighters competing at the event

The UFC is returning to the Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada this weekend for UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira. The Fight Night event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 21. It has a series of exciting matchups bound to intrigue MMA fans.

At the top of the fight card, No.2-ranked contender Holly Holm will go up against No.5-ranked Ketlen Vieira in a women's bantamweight clash.

Taking the co-main event spot at UFC Vegas 55 this Saturday will be a welterweight showdown between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira.

The main card of the UFC Fight Night is scheduled to get underway at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT and fans are looking forward to a long night of intense action.

See the entire main card for UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira below.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira

Chidi Njokuani vs. Dusko Todorovic

Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park

Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci

Holly Holm

Holly Holm (14-5) will be making her octagon return after a long layoff, having last competed in October 2020 in a winning effort against Irene Aldana. 'The Preacher's Daughter' scored a unanimous decision over the Mexican to register her second consecutive victory. The 40-year-old now looks set to make another run at the bantamweight gold and it all begins at UFC Fight Night this Saturday.

Ketlen Vieira

After a strong start to her UFC career, Ketlen Vieira (12-2) went 2-2 in her last four trips to the octagon. However, her latest win over Miesha Tate last November ensures she enters the bout against Holm with momentum behind her.

Santiago Ponzinibbio

Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-5) has gone 1-2 in the promotion since returning to action from a near-two-year layoff in January 2021 against Li Jingliang. 'The Argentine Dagger' last fought in December where he fell to Geoff Neal via split-decision.

Michel Pereira

Michel Pereira (27-11) is on a four-fight winning streak in the promotion. The last three of those four wins have come via unanimous decision. The Brazilian will now look to break into the top 15 when he takes on the No.14-ranked welterweight veteran in Ponzinibbio.

Chidi Njokuani

Chidi Njokuani (21-7) began his promotional career with a stunning TKO win over Marc-Andre Barriault in February. It only took 16 seconds for 'Chidi Bang Bang' to close the bout and register his third consecutive finish in the process. The 33-year-old will now put his fists to the test when he takes on Dusko Todorovic at UFC Fight Night this weekend.

Dusko Todorovic

Dusko Todorovic (11-2) improved his UFC record to 2-2 with a first-round TKO win over Maki Pitolo in December 2021. 'Thunder' will have the opportunity to secure his third win under the UFC banner at the upcoming Fight Night event.

Eryk Anders

Eryk Anders (14-6) was submitted by Andre Muniz in his last UFC appearance in December. 'Ya Boi' will look to bounce back from the loss when he goes up against Yong Park, who was also finished in his last UFC outing.

Jun Yong Park

Jun Yong Park (13-5) had his three-fight winning streak snapped after suffering a second-round KO at the hands of Gregory Rodrigues last October. Much like his opponent, 'The Iron Turtle' will attempt to rebound in his next promotional appearance at the UFC Fight Night Event on Saturday.

Polyana Viana

Polyana Viana (12-4) will have the opportunity to register her third consecutive submission win after going on a three-fight skid in prior bouts. Her last two wins have come via armbar submission over Emily Whitmire and Mallory Martin.

Tabatha Ricci

Tabatha Ricci (6-1) made an unsuccessful promotional debut last June, suffering a second-round TKO at the hands of Manon Fiorot. The Brazilian bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Maria Oliveira in October. 'Baby Shark' will now attempt to score her first back-to-back wins in the promotion when she takes on an equally hungry opponent this Saturday.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira fight promo below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak