UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira - May 21, 2022: Know the prelim fighters competing at the event

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira will be the next Fight Night offering from the world's top MMA promotion and there are some exciting matchups lined up for the fans. The event will go down this Saturday, May 21, at the UFC's Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

In the main event, former champion and No.2-ranked bantamweight contender Holly Holm will take on the No.5-ranked Ketlen Vieira.

The co-headliner of Fight Night this weekend will see Santiago Ponzinibbio go up against Michel Pereira in what promises to be a thrilling firefight.

The main card is lined up with some intriguing matchups to look forward to. However, the preliminary card also features a host of exciting bouts involving several emerging talents across divisions.

The UFC Fight Night preliminary card is set to kick off at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira prelim card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Jailton Almeida vs. Parker Porter

Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski

Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic

Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales

Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares

Elise Reed vs. Sam Hughes

Jailton Almeida

Jailton Almeida (15-2) will make his sophomore promotional appearance at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event this Saturday. A product of Dana White's Contender Series, 'Malhadinho' is unbeaten in his last 10 bouts. All of those wins have come via finishes under two rounds.

Parker Porter

Parker Porter (12-6) is stepping in as a replacement for Maxim Grishin, who pulled out of the bout due to undisclosed reasons. The 37-year-old will be looking to register his fourth consecutive win when he takes on a streaking Almeida at UFC Fight Night.

Joseph Holmes

Joseph Holmes (7-2) will look to secure his first win under the UFC banner after making an unsuccessful debut opposite Jamie Pickett in January. Prior to the loss, 'Ugly Man' had finished all seven of his previous opponents inside two rounds.

Alen Amedovski

Alen Amedovski (8-2) will be desperately searching for his first UFC win after dropping his last two bouts. The 34-year-old found himself knocked out in his last UFC outing at the hands John Phillips in September 2019. Amedovski will be making his return after nearly two years of inactivity.

Omar Morales

Omar Morales (11-2) is coming off a second-round submission loss to Jonathan Pearce last September. The 36-year-old is 1-2 in his last three fights.

Uros Medic

Uros Medic was handed his first career loss in his last UFC appearance against Jalin Turner at UFC 266 in September. 'The Doctor' was submitted in the first round with a rear-naked choke. Medic will be determined to return to winning ways when he takes on Morales at UFC Fight Night this Saturday.

Jonathan Martinez

Jonathan Martinez (15-4) will be heading into UFC Fight Night on the back of two consecutive victories. 'Dragon' will have the opportunity to register his third straight win for the first time since 2015.

Vince Morales

After suffering back-to-back losses through 2019-20, Vince Morales (11-5) scored two consecutive wins in his last two trips to the octagon. In his most recent outing in December, 'Vandetta' knocked out Louis Smolka in the first round.

Chase Hooper

Chase Hooper (10-2) has dropped two of his last three fights in the octagon, with his most recent loss coming against Steven Peterson via unanimous decision. The 22-year-old mat specialist will look to bounce back from this defeat when he takes on another good grappler in Colares.

Felipe Colares

Felipe Colares (10-3) has alternated losses and wins throughout his five-fight UFC tenure. In his most recent outing, 'Cabocao' lost a split-decision to Chris Gutierrez in October. The 28-year-old is moving up to featherweight for this matchup.

Elise Reed

After suffering a brutal TKO loss in her promotional debut, Elise Reed (5-1) bounced back with a split-decision win over Cory McKenna in March. The 29-year-old will look to score her second straight win when she takes on Sam Hughes this Saturday.

Sam Hughes

Sam Hughes (6-4) ended her three-fight skid in the promotion with a majority decision against Istela Nunes in April. Much like her opponent, 'Sampage' will also hope to register her second consecutive victory at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event.

