UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, March 26, 2022?

The premier MMA promotion in the world is heading to the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio for its upcoming UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus on March 26, 2022. Headlining the card will be a heavyweight showdown between No. 4-ranked heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes and No. 9-ranked Chris Daukaus

Joanne Wood and Alexa Grasso will take the co-main event spot at UFC Fight Night in Columbus and it promises to be an all-action women’s flyweight affair. Wood will enter the bout with a 15-7 record. Meanwhile, Grasso will enter the fight with a 13-3 record. The pair were originally scheduled to throw down in November 2021, but Grasso was forced to pull out of the bout.

In another exciting bout, undefeated prospect Askar Askarov will take on Kai Kara-France. The rising flyweights will look to score a statement-making win over the other for a potential shot at the title.

In the UFC Fight Night main card opener, Marc Diakiese will look to bounce back from his losses by taking on Viacheslav Borschev, a product of Dana White's Contender Series.

The preliminary card will start at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT while the main card will get underway at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT.

UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus will look to enter title contention

Curtis Blaydes, who is ranked No. 4 in the rankings, has been a highly ranked contender in the heavyweight division for a fairly long time. He holds a series of elite wins throughout his career and came close to securing a title shot on multiple occasions, only to crash into freight trains.

'Razor' once again has the opportunity to prove his worth and insert himself back into title contention this Saturday. However, he has a tough challenge ahead of him in the form of Chris Daukaus.

Watch UFC Fight Night Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus fight preview below:

Daukaus has faced a steady stream of top opponents throughout his career. Ranked No. 9 in the division, the American heavyweight holds a 12-4 record.

Daukaus, who has successfully bounced back from every loss he has suffered in the past, will look to do the same when he goes up against Blaydes this weekend. If Daukaus gets past his opponent on Saturday, he could very well be next in-line to get a crack at the heavyweight crown.

