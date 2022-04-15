UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, April 16, 2022?

The MMA juggernaut is returning to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada for its upcoming UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Headlining the card will be a welterweight showdown between No.5-ranked contender Vicente Luque and No.6-ranked Belal Muhammad.

The two welterweights will meet inside the cage for the second time, six years on from their original bout.

The co-main event of the Fight Night in Las Vegas will see two promotional debuts. Undefeated fighter Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0) will look to make his mark when he takes on Caio Borralho (10-1).

Also on the card, Miguel Baeza will look to end his skid when he faces Andre Fialho.

Fialho will be making his sophomore promotional appearance and is seeking his first win under the UFC banner against 'Caramel Thunder'.

The preliminary card will start at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT, while the main card will get underway at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT.

UFC Fight Night: Belal Muhammad looks to avenge his defeat to Vicente Luque

Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad will meet for the second time when they step under the bright lights in the main event of the Fight Night this Saturday.

The bout will present an opportunity for Muhammad to avenge his loss to Luque from six years ago. The pair first battled at UFC 205 in November 2016 where the Brazilian dispatched Muhammad with a first-round knockout.

However, this is an important bout for both fighters as the winner will likely be up for welterweight title contention. It is also interesting to note that these two are the only welterweights in the top 5 (along with Khamzat Chimaev), who are yet to duel with the division's champion Kamaru Usman.

'The Silent Assassin' has recorded 10 wins from his 12 total bouts since his first win over Muhammad. Luque will enter the upcoming main event bout on the back of four consecutive stoppage victories.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad has also won 10 of his 12 subsequent bouts since his loss to Luque. The American is currently riding a six-fight win streak in the promotion (one NC against Leon Edwards aside).

Catch the promo for Luque vs. Muhammad below:

