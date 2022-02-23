Only Bobby Green gave me an answer - Islam Makhachev claims he tried to set up a fight against Michael Chandler, RDA, Tony Ferguson and Gregor Gillespie

Islam Makhachev has offered some insight into the struggle of finding a suitable opponent for his UFC Vegas 49 outing. The Dagestani phenom revealed that he asked his manager to knock on Rafael dos Anjos, Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson, and Gregor Gillespie's doors, to no avail.

Makhachev recently appeared in a virtual sit-down with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark on the DC & RC show.

While in conversation with 'DC', the 30-year-old claimed it was only Bobby Green who accepted the fight against him on such short notice. The Makhachkala-born lightweight further suggested that the pay-day probably convinced 'King' to accept the bout.

"Yeah, when [Ali Abdelaziz] called me and said [Beneil Dariush] have injury, I tell him, 'Hey, we have [Rafael Dos Anjos].' He's supposed to fight with [Rafael Fiziev] but Rafael have some problem with visa. I say he's ready. I think call him and he say he don't want. I say, 'Call [Tony Ferguson], call [Gregor Gillespie], Michael Chandler, someone.' And just [Bobby Green] just Bobby gave me answer and I think this guy need some little bit money that's why," said Makhachev.

Watch Islam Makhachev's appearance on the DC & RC show right here:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege was previously scheduled to lock horns with Beneil Dariush in a lightweight title eliminator. However, a leg injury forced Dariush out of the fight, offering Green an opportunity to step in.

Makhachev and Green are set to feature in the main event of UFC Vegas 49 which is set to take place at the UFC Apex on February 26.

Javier Mendez believes Islam Makhachev is capable of winning multiple titles

Islam Makhachev's head coach Javier Mendez recently offered some insight into his pupil's prospects across multiple weight classes.

While in conversation with The Schmo and Helen Yee, Mendez was asked whether Makhachev had any intentions of moving up to the welterweight division and competing for the title.

Mendez argued that while that was certainly a possibility, the chances of it really happening were rather low. However, the 51-year-old further argued that as far as bolstering his legacy was concerned, Islam Makhachev could most certainly go up to middleweight and lay claim to the 185-lbs strap as well.

"It can be. Definitely. I mean, definitely, if he goes and does that, it definitely can enhance his situation. But then again, let's go one step further. He can also go after the middleweight title too and he's capable of beating the middleweights," said Mendez.

Check out Javier Mendez's recent appearance on The Schmozone podcast below:

