"Abu Dhabi is open for everybody" - Islam Makhachev envisions fighting for the title by the end of 2022

Islam Makhachev has his eyes set on the lightweight throne and hopes to compete for the 155-lbs strap before the end of the year. With a win against Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49, Makhachev believes he will be eligible to compete for the title.

Beneil Dariush and the Makhachkala native were previously scheduled to compete in a number one contender bout.

However, an injury forced Dariush to pull out from the fight, offering Bobby Green the opportunity to compete inside the octagon shortly after his UFC 271 outing against Nasrat Haqparast.

As far as Makhachev is concerned, the change in opponents will not affect his claim to a shot at divisional gold should he emerge triumphant. He confirmed as much while in conversation with ESPN MMA's Megan Olivi.

Makhachev further declared that he will fight for the title in Abu Dhabi to make sure that his comrades are in attendance. Abu Dhabi seems like an attractive venue for him as the chances of his supporters facing visa problems are slim to none.

"Everybody ask me, 'Please fight in title fight in Abu Dhabi.' Because now very hard to come from Russia or from somewhere because they have to make visa. But Abu Dhabi is open for everybody. Like, all my fans, friends can come and support me there. End of this year in Abu Dhabi, I'm gonna fight for the title," said Makhachev.

Check out Islam Makhachev's interaction with Megan Olivi right here:

Islam Makhachev believes Bobby Green won't make it past the second round

Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green recently engaged in a fiery face-off ahead of their clash. After their face-off, Makhachev declared that the fight was only going to last two rounds at most. A short clip of the same was uploaded by The Schmo on his YouTube channel.

"Not five rounds. Two maximum. Two!" exclaimed Makhachev.

Watch Makhachev's exchange with Bobby Green below:

The main event of UFC Vegas 49 will feature a catchweight bout between Makhachev and Green. The action is set to unfold at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 26.

Edited by David Andrew