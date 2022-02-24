"Doesn't matter if they change opponent for me on Friday" - Islam Makhachev on having to prepare for Bobby Green instead of Beneil Dariush

Islam Makhachev claims he doesn't have to make any changes in preparation for his fight against Bobby Green, who is a short notice replacement. While Makhachev was originally scheduled to face Beneil Dariush, Green stepped in on ten days notice after Dariush pulled out due to an injury.

Makhachev claims he doesn't need to make any last-minute changes to his camp since he has a single gameplan for all his fights. According to the Dagestani, his consistent training has prepared him to take on anybody at a day's notice, irrespective of the opponent.

In a recent appearance on The DC & RC show, the 30-year-old made the following statement:

"No, same. Doesn't matter if they change opponent for me like, Friday. Doesn't matter who. Because same plan I have always. And I [am] training hard all the time, that's why doesn't matter which one."

Watch Makhachev's appearance on The Anatomy of a Fighter below:

Islam Makhachev wants a title shot if he defeats Bobby Green

Currently riding a nine-fight winning streak, number four ranked Islam Makhachev has been undefeated since 2016. Makhachev's bout against number three-ranked Dariush would effectively have decided the number one title contender.

However, with Dariush being replaced by Green, the bout might not be considered a title eliminator. However, Makhachev wants his long-due title shot if he emerges victorious against Green.

The Dagestani refuses to take the blame for being put up against lower-ranked opponents despite repeatedly asking for elite fighters. the 30-year old recently said on The DC & RC show:

“I really believe because I deserve this. It’s gonna be a 10-fight win streak, and I think 10 fights, this is key for the title fight. That’s why it doesn’t matter who. I just ask all the time for someone ranked. They give me all these people. I smash all of them. I just did my job. I have to beat this guy. Last three fights I finished all my opponents and next Bobby Green, and after it’s gonna be a good match in Abu Dhabi I think.”

Watch Islam Makhachev's appearance on the DC & RC show below:

Although Bobby Green will go in as a huge underdog, it will be interesting to see whether the UFC grants him a title shot in case of an upset win.

