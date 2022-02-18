Jamahal Hill has a friendly face-off with Johnny Walker at UFC Performance Institute ahead of main event bout

Jamahal Hill is set to headline his first UFC Fight Night this weekend against Johnny Walker. Hill and Walker had a friendly face-off at the UFC Performance Institute ahead of their scheduled official face-off before the bout.

Along with a picture of their face-off, Hill wrote on Twitter:

"Couldn't wait til Friday so me and @JohnnyWalker had to face-off on-sight.Yall don't wanna miss Saturday!!! #MainEvent #UFC #UFCVegas48"

Currently ranked No. 12 in the light heavyweight ladder, Jamahal Hill suffered his first promotional defeat against Paul Craig at UFC 263 last year. Less than half a year later, Hill bounced back with a first-round knockout win over Jimmy Crute at UFC Vegas 44.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker has gone 1-3 since 2019 after racking up a four-fight win streak. He is coming off a decision loss against Thiago Santos in his last outing and will look to get back in the win column with a victory over Hill.

Johnny Walker on his upcoming bout against Jamahal Hill

One of the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster, Johnny Walker dislocated his shoulder while celebrating a win in 2019. He then tore his pectoral muscle in February last year, which forced him out of a scheduled bout against Jimmy Crute at UFC 260.

Walker claims the pectoral injury was also a contributing factor in his decision loss to Thiago Santos later that year. According to the Brazilian, the injury had reduced his confidence going into the first main event of his career.

However, Walker has seemingly regained his confidence after having entered the octagon once post his injury. The 29-year-old recently told Mirror Fighting:

"It's about the timing of the fight and my confidence. I fought five rounds against Thiago coming off an injury and I wasn't very confident in the power of my left arm. After an injury, it's so hard. Now that I've fought again, I've got my timing and confidence back. I'm good and my mental health is better. Everything was heavy on me. The surgery, not fighting for over a year, the pressure of my first main event. My brain froze a bit. My mindset was not ready for that but I still did good, so imagine now with my good mindset what I can do."

