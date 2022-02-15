5 most exciting Johnny Walker fights in the UFC

This weekend sees the UFC return to Las Vegas' Apex for another Fight Night. In the main event, Johnny Walker takes on Jamahal Hill in a light heavyweight bout.

Ever since his debut in the UFC in 2018, Johnny Walker has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting fighters in the promotion, with numerous wild fights to his name.

Whether the Brazilian can ever establish himself as a genuine contender for the UFC light heavyweight title is still a very fair question to ask. However, based on what he’s produced so far, it’ll be fun to see him try.

With that in mind, here are the five most exciting Johnny Walker fights in the UFC.

#5. Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov – UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira

Walker was edged out by Nikita Krylov in a thrilling bout in early 2020

When it comes to a fighter like Johnny Walker, it often doesn’t matter whether he wins or loses in terms of whether he produces an exciting fight. Essentially, nine times out of 10, his sheer aggression will make for some wild action regardless.

This was definitely the case in early 2020, when he faced off with top-10 ranked Nikita Krylov on the main card of what turned out to be the UFC’s first show to take place behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unable to take ‘The Miner’ out in the early part of the fight, Walker found himself in uncharted territory when the Ukrainian fighter seemed determined to grapple with him, managing to absorb some wild strikes, including a heavy elbow and a spinning backfist.

However, while Krylov was continually able to take Walker to the ground, he simply couldn’t control him there. The Brazilian constantly hunted for submissions, threw his legs up for attempted triangle chokes and looked to reverse, while also eating punches.

In the end, despite all of his best efforts, Walker simply couldn’t find a way to keep Krylov off him. By the end of the fight, he seemed utterly exhausted. Despite being out of gas, he did survive to take the fight to the final buzzer, but ended up on the wrong end of a decision.

Despite the loss, though, Walker had performed in a way that ensured he certainly didn’t lose any fan support. On an event that saw a record nine fights go the distance, this was arguably the most entertaining.

