Watch: Jose Aldo calls out T.J. Dillashaw after emphatic win over Rob Font at UFC Fight Night

Jose Aldo took on number four ranked bantamweight contender Rob Font in the main event at UFC Vegas 44. 'The King of Rio' put on a splendid performance to earn a dominant decision victory over Font.

While Jose Aldo is looking to make a bid for the bantamweight title, he has another opponent in mind right now. Aldo revealed that he would like to take on T.J. Dillashaw in his next outing if getting the title shot isn't an option yet. Calling out 'Lieutenant Dan' in his post-fight octagon interview, Jose Aldo said:

"First we wanna fight for the title. But we don't know what's gonna happen with that so a (T.J.) Dillashaw is right there. Just said it, so I wanna fight Dillashaw. That might be my best opponent next."

Watch Jose Aldo's callout to T.J. Dillashaw below:

Jose Aldo and Rob Font went to war in the main event at UFC Vegas 44. While Font started off strong, Aldo scored a knockdown in the final seconds of the opening round. After going toe to toe against each other in the second round, Aldo had Font on his back for a substantial part of the third round.

Both fighters were bloodied going into the championship rounds and Aldo's gas tank seemed to be somewhat depleted. While Font had his moments, Aldo was able to hurt him repeatedly and spent the larger part of the fight in top control. This statement victory will certainly bring Aldo a step closer to the bantamweight title shot he's looking for.

Jose Aldo has his eyes set on UFC gold once again

Jose Aldo reigned over the UFC's featherweight division for a significant part of the last decade. 'The King of Rio' has since moved to bantamweight and has his eyes set on a second UFC title.

While Aldo agrees he might not be fighting for the title immediately, he isn't willing to stop until he does. Comparing himself to light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira, Jose Aldo recently told reporters:

“It shows me that I’m capable of getting this title. It’s another two steps to get there. It just showed me that I can be a champion tomorrow. Now the division is a little bit weird so I think that if I win this fight I am not going to the title right away. I have one more stop before going to the title. If you look at Glover Teixeira, I’m still a kid. I want to continue doing this, and I am not going to stop until I get this title, and I am going to continue fighting at this high level."

Watch Jose Aldo's full interview at the UFC Vegas 44 press conference:

