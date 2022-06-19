UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett delivered numerous exciting moments to MMA fans on June 18. The main card as well as the prelims were full of exciting finishes and brutal knockouts.

A featherweight showdown between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett took place in the main event of UFC Austin.

The co-main event featured a welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and UFC veteran Tim Means.

The UFC was pretty generous with its bonus offerings on June 18. Every fighter who scored a finish at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett was awarded the 'Performance of the Night' bonus.

As a result, Kevin Holland, Joaquin Buckley, Gregory Rodrigues, Adrian Yanez, Jeremiah Wells, Ricardo Ramos, Cody Stamann, Phil Hawes and Roman Dolidze took home an additional sum of $50,000 each.

Attendance 13,689

Attendance 13,689

Gate: $1.93 million (17th consecutive sell out)



Performance of the Night: Anyone who scored a finish

Kattar and Emmett put on a barn-burner on the main card of UFC Austin. The two fighters went back-and-forth for full five rounds. Their contest was awarded the 'Fight of the Night' and both athletes received a bonus cheque of $50,000 each.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett ended with 'The Fighting Falmer' getting his hand raised

Josh Emmett defeated Calvin Kattar by split decision.

Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett faced off in a five-round featherweight contest in the final fight of UFC Austin. The bout went the full 25-minute distance and ended with Emmett getting his hand raised via split decision. The three judges scored the fight 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47 in favor of 'The Fighting Falmer'.

Kevin Holland defeated Tim Means by submission in the second round.

A welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Tim Means served as the co-main event of the fight card. 'Trailblazer' was successful in his second welterweight outing as well as he submitted Means with a D'Arce choke in the second round of the fight.

Joaquin Buckley took on Albert Duraev in a middleweight scrap at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett. 'New Mansa' delivered arguably one of the best performances of his UFC career as he overwhelmed Duraev for two rounds and eventually scored a TKO victory via doctor stoppage.

Damir Ismagulov defeated Guram Kutateladze by majority decision.

In one of the most intriguing fights of the night, Damir Ismagulov took on Guram Kutateladze in a lightweight matchup. Ismagulov edged out a split decision victory as the three judges scored the fight 28-29, 29-28 and 30-27 in favor of the Russian.

Julian Marquez returned to action against Gregory Rodrigues at UFC Austin. The night did not fare well for 'The Cuban Missile Crisis' as he was knocked out cold in the first round by Rodrigues.

Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley was the first fight of the UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett main card. Yanez extended his winning streak to nine by scoring an impressive finish against Kelley in the first round.

