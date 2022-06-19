Create
Notifications

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett prelims: Full results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett prelims results [Image credits: ufc.com]
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett prelims results [Image credits: ufc.com]
Puneet Sharma
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Jun 19, 2022 05:44 AM IST

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett took place on June 18 at the Moody Center in the city of Austin, Texas. The card was headlined by a featherweight scrap between Josh Emmett and Calvin Kattar.

The event had a stacked prelims card with prominent names and exciting matchups.

Cody Stamann and Eddie Wineland were matched up for a bantamweight fight. A middleweight bout between Phil Hawes and Deron Winn also took place on the prelims of the fight card.

Other fighters in the prelims for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett included Kyle Daukaus, Jeremiah Wells, Court McGee, and Roman Dolidze.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett prelims results

Natalia Silva def. Jasmine Jasudavicius via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Jeremiah Wells def. Court McGee via KO (1:34 of Round 1)

Ricardo Ramos def. Danny Chavez via KO (1:12 of Round 1)

Maria Oliveira def. Gloria de Paula via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Cody Stamann def. Eddie Wineland via TKO (0:59 of Round 1)

Phil Hawes def. Deron Winn via TKO (4:25 of Round 2)

Roman Dolidze def. Kyle Daukaus via KO (1:13 of Round 1)

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett prelims highlights

A flyweight contest between Natalia Silva and Jasmine Jasudavicius was the final fight on the UFC Austin prelims card. Silva dominated the bout and cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

Natalia Silva en un modo agresivo para empezar esta pelea🔥 #UFCAustin https://t.co/nioUJZTK23
Gran exhibición de ofensiva de parte de la debutante Natalia Silva❗ #UFCAustin https://t.co/o1t9sc2gwe
Las patadas que aplica Natalia Silva🙌 #UFCAustin https://t.co/7luuevJ5Ug
Debut impresionante❗ Natalia Silva da cátedra y vence a Jasmine Jasudavicius por decisión unánime🔥 #UFCAustin https://t.co/xrcL2j7875

Jeremiah Wells made quick work of Court McGee and knocked him out in the first round of the fight. With the victory, Wells extended his winning streak to five.

DE LOCURAAAA💥💥💥 @Jeremiahwellsm2 le apaga las luces en el primer round #UFCAustin https://t.co/qnq7WAxSsO

Ricardo Ramos bounced back from his loss to Zubaira Tukhugov and knocked Danny Chavez out with a vicious spinning back elbow. Chavez has now failed to secure a win in his last three UFC appearances.

WOOOW🔥🔥🔥 @ricardoramosmma conecta con un codo giratorio y finaliza este duelo #UFCAustin https://t.co/uGg2a7YWW8

The fight between Maria Oliveira and Gloria de Paula was a closely contested strawweight fight. In the end, Oliveira managed to edge out a split decision victory.

Que intenso el comienzo de esta contienda🔥 #UFCAustin https://t.co/fePIR8eTcD
Soltando los puños en este segundo round @glorinhadepaula 💥#UFCAustin https://t.co/hbKRiCCI7q
Maria Oliveira se lleva esta aguerrida pelea en contra de Gloria de Paula por decisión dividida🙌 #UFCAustin https://t.co/ZnsmIuv6VL

Cody Stamann vs. Eddie Wineland was a short-lived affair as 'Spartan' finished Wineland in just under a minute of the fight. With the win, Stamann broke his three-fight skid in the UFC.

ASI DE RAPIDO🔥🔥🔥 @CodyStamann consigue un TKO descomunal en el primer round #UFCAustin https://t.co/3kaDyhUJgb

After suffering defeat at UFC 268, Phil Hawes returned to winning ways at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett. 'Megatron' finished Deron Winn in the second round via TKO.

Grandes los intercambios entre ambos gladiadores⚔️ #UFCAustin https://t.co/QeWYhL2TDq
Sobreviviendo de todas formas al ataque de @philliphawes5 💥 #UFCAustin https://t.co/GZp9ZnJT8K
Que peleón estamos presenciando🔥🔥🔥 #UFCAustin https://t.co/jQXi2tASE2
Y ASI SE TERMINA💥 @philliphawes5 finaliza de manera contundente en el segundo round👊 #UFCAustin https://t.co/nZvXHKBwxv

Roman Dolidze and Kyle Daukaus opened up the prelims in a middleweight bout. Dolidze had an easy day at work as he scored a first-round TKO victory against Daukaus.

Also Read Article Continues below
Primer aviso del poder de @romandolidzeufc#UFCAustin https://t.co/eRtFZOUIY8
TREMENDO RODILLAZO🔥🔥🔥 @romandolidzeufc finaliza el combate en el primer round👊 #UFCAustin https://t.co/5UG4tdQBpN

Edited by Avinash Tewari

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...