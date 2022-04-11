"He's so good at never allowing fighters to do what they do" - Kenny Florian shares his prediction for Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad 2

Former UFC fighter Kenny Florian has weighed in on the upcoming rematch between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast, 'KenFlo' said that Luque will have a shot at winning the welterweight scrap if it turns into an all-out war. He later stated that overall, he likes Muhammad's chances of winning the fight.

"For Belal, I think that he has a little bit more paths to victory... I think Luque is extremely dangerous... if it gets down to being a war... I like Luque's chances there. I think Luque will win that fight. But Belal, I think, is so smart and he's so good at never allowing fighters to do what they do... So, I like Belal here. Look at the momentum he's having right now, look at who he's beating. I think he's well poised to win this fight. I don't see him making a major mistake. He's not a guy who takes major risks. He takes the smartest path to victory."

Catch the full episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast below:

Luque and Muhammad will fight each other at UFC Fight Night 206 on April 16 at the UFC Apex facility in Nevada. The bout will consist of five rounds and will headline the card.

Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad previously fought each other at UFC 205

The upcoming main event at UFC Fight Night 206 will be a rematch as Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad previously faced each other at UFC 205. That night marked the first time the UFC held an event at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York.

The first encounter between the two welterweight contenders was a short-lived affair. 'The Silent Assassin' made quick work of Muhammad, knocking him out in the opening minutes of the first round.

You can watch the highlights of their first fight below:

The two fighters have grown in leaps and bounds since their first fight. The winner of the April 16 fight will stand to make a strong case for a shot at the welterweight title later this year.

Edited by Harvey Leonard