UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

UFC veterans rose to the occasion at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont as Jim Miller and Andrei Arlovski won their respective fights in impressive fashion.

Miller, Nate Landwehr, Bruno Silva, and Danaa Batgerel took home the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for their amazing finishes at UFC Vegas 40. They were awarded $50,000 each.

No 'Fight of the Night' bonus was given for the event.

Christopher Reive @ChrisReive

Performance of the Night: Jim Miller, Nate Landwehr Bruno Silva and Danaa Batgerel.No Fight of the Night #UFCVegas40 bonusesPerformance of the Night: Jim Miller, Nate Landwehr Bruno Silva and Danaa Batgerel.No Fight of the Night #UFCVegas40 bonuses

Performance of the Night: Jim Miller, Nate Landwehr Bruno Silva and Danaa Batgerel.No Fight of the Night

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont ended with Norma Dumont getting her hand raised

Aspen Ladd was pitted against Norma Dumont in a featherweight bout in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont. The fight lasted the full five rounds and 'The Immortal' scored a unanimous victory over Ladd. The three judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47 in the Brazilian fighter's favor.

In the co-main event, Carlos Felipe squared off against former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski in a heavyweight showdown. The fight went the full distance of 15 minutes and ended with 'The Pitbull' getting his hand raised via unanimous decision.

With 21 victories, Arlovski now has the third-highest number of wins in the promotion.

UFC veteran Jim Miller competed against Erick Gonzalez on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont. 'A-10' showed that he has a lot left in the tank as he knocked out his opponent in round two. The fight was Miller's 50th professional bout and his first KO win since UFC 200.

With the spectacular knockout, Miller is now tied with Demian Maia for the second-most wins in UFC history. 'A-10' has 22 wins in the multi-billion dollar promotion. Only Donald Cerrone outranks him with 23 wins in the UFC.

Manon Fiorot and Mayra Bueno Silva competed in a three-round flyweight bout on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont. Fiorot put on a dominant display of her skills as she defeated Silva via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the contest 30-26, 30-27, and 30-27 in favor of 'The Beast'.

Also Read

The main card for UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont started with a featherweight scrap between Nate Landwehr and Ludovit Klein. The fight ended in the third round when Landwehr finished his opponent with an anaconda choke in the closing minutes of the fight.

Edited by Avinash Tewari