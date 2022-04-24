×
UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos headlined UFC Fight Night 205[Image credits: ufc.com]
Puneet Sharma
Puneet Sharma
Modified Apr 24, 2022 09:10 AM IST
Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade took on rising contender Amanda Lemos in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade. The fight card's co-main event was a battle between a young 26-year-old, Claudio Puelles, and 40-year-old veteran Clay Guida.

Both Andrade and Puelles delivered jaw-dropping finishes on April 23 and were fittingly picked as the winners of the 'Performance of the Night' bonus. They received a bonus cheque of $50,000 each.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade ended with 'Bate Estaca' getting her hand raised

Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos collided in the main event of UFC Fight Night 205. 'Bate Estaca' scored the first standing arm-triangle choke victory in UFC history by submitting Lemos in the first round of the fight. This was Andrade's 21st fight in the UFC, the most in the UFC women's division.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade, a 40-year-old Clay Guida decided to trade leather with a 26-year-old Claudio Puelles. The Peruvian did not waste much time and caught 'The Carpenter' in a kneebar in the opening round. Guida tapped to the submission, and Puelles extended his win streak in the promotion to five.

En una aguerrida pelea @MayceeBarber derrota a Montana De La Rosa por decisión unánime🙌 #UFCVegas52 https://t.co/kkBbulge2k

UFC prospect Maycee Barber competed in a flyweight contest against Montana De La Rosa. The fight was pretty one-sided in 'The Future's favor, who scored a comfortable decision victory after the fight lasted the entire 15 minutes. All three judges scored the contest 30-27 for the 23-year-old.

In a highly intriguing matchup, Lando Vannata took on Charles Jourdain in a featherweight contest. Jourdain sent a strong message to the featherweight division by scoring a first-round submission victory over the MMA veteran.

In the first fight of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade, Marc-Andre Barriault took on Jordan Wright in a catchweight bout at 190 pounds. Barriault had an easy day at work as he submitted Wright with a guillotine choke in the first round.

