UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives - How you can legally watch the event

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade will be the next Fight Night effort from the world's premier MMA promotion and is set to go down this Saturday at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will take place on April 23, 2022, and brings a series of intriguing matchups for the fight fans.

In the main event, former champion Jessica Andrade will make a return to the strawweight division, hoping to inch closer to a title shot by beating Amanda Lemos.

'Amandinha' is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the division with five consecutive wins to her credit. The 34-year-old will be in her first UFC main event when she takes on her fellow Brazilian this Saturday.

A heavyweight showdown between undefeated prospect Alexander Romanov and Chase Sherman has been elevated to the co-main event slot.

'The Vanilla Gorilla' was recently released by the UFC after a three-fight skid. However, the promotion re-signed Sherman and he will now serve as a replacement opponent for Taner Boser, who pulled out due to an injury.

The main card will also see MMA veteran Clay Guida take on Claudio Puelles in what could be an interesting bout.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade - Television and live streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform, along with access to UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative. It costs $83.98 in total, including the event, and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card for UFC Fight Night will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The early prelims can be viewed on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV package can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Furthermore, Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

In India, the UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

