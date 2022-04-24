UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade prelims: Full results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade took place on April 23 at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

The prelims of the fight card featured several fighters that were returning after a long hiatus. UFC light heavyweight Tyson Pedro stepped inside the octagon after a break of more than three years.'Kangaroo Paws' took on Ike Villanueva in a 205-pound bout in the prelims.

Mike Jackson, whose last fight took place in June 2018 against CM Punk, competed on the UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade card. Jackson took on UFC debutant Dean Barry and went on to secure the victory via disqualfication in a welterweight bout in the first fight of the prelims card.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade prelims results

Sergey Khandozhko def. Dwight Grant via TKO (4:15 of Round 2)

Tyson Pedro def. Ike Villanueva via KO (4:55 of Round 1)

Qileng Aori def. Cameron Else via TKO (2:48 of Round 1)

Preston Parsons def. Evan Elder via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Philipe Lins def. Marcin Prachnio via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mike Jackson def. Dean Barry via DQ (3:52 of Round 1)

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade prelims highlights

Sergey Khandozhko and Dwight Grant faced off in a welterweight bout on April 23. Khandozhko, whose last fight took place in November 2019, finished his opponent in the last minute of the second round.

Tyson Pedro returned after a long lay-off and got back in the win column with a first-round knockout over Ike Villanueva at UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade. Before the fight, Pedro was on a two-fight skid in the UFC.

Qileng Aori made short work of his opponent Cameron Else and knocked him out in the very first round of their bantamweight showdown.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Aoriqileng lo termina en el primer round con un ataque descomunal LO ACABAAoriqileng lo termina en el primer round con un ataque descomunal #UFCVegas52 LO ACABA💥💥💥 Aoriqileng lo termina en el primer round con un ataque descomunal #UFCVegas52 https://t.co/40qtJgTaal

Preston Parsons competed against Evan Elder in a welterweight matchup. The bout went the entire distance. Interestingly, Parsons got the better of his opponent for the majority of the fight and scored a comfortable decision victory.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas52 Tenemos un explosivo comienzo en este primer round Tenemos un explosivo comienzo en este primer round💥 #UFCVegas52 https://t.co/vWJbjRQSaM

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas52 Preston Parsons derrota a Evan Elder por decisión unánime de manera dominante Preston Parsons derrota a Evan Elder por decisión unánime de manera dominante💯 #UFCVegas52 https://t.co/wxI85Fa5ML

Philipe Lins and Marcin Prachnio went toe-to-toe in a three-round light heavyweight scrap. Lins broke his two-fight skid in the UFC with a unanimous decision victory on April 23.

The first fight of the UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade featured Mike Jackson and UFC debutant Dean Barry. Unfortunately, the fight ended on an unfortunate note for Barry as an inadvertent eye poke by him rendered Jackson unable to compete. The fight was declared a disqualification victory for 'The Truth'.

The fight's been called after an eye poke from Dean Barry in the first. Not how anyone wants to see a fight end.The fight's been called after an eye poke from Dean Barry in the first. #UFCVegas52 Not how anyone wants to see a fight end.The fight's been called after an eye poke from Dean Barry in the first. #UFCVegas52 https://t.co/jPBG0ZEpty

