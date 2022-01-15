Irish knockout artist Dean Barry signs multi-fight deal with the UFC

Experienced Irish kickboxer Dean Barry has officially penned a multi fight deal with the UFC. 'The Sniper' has stated that he hopes to make his promotional debut within the next six weeks. He has already had some back and forth with fellow UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney.

In a post uploaded to his social media, Dean Barry had the following to say:

"I am so happy to announce I have just signed a multi fight deal with the biggest organisation in the world the @ufc. This has been a long road back and I am so proud to be here, thank you to everyone involved behind the scenes for making this happen. I am now one of three Irish."

Barry currently holds an MMA record of 4-1. All four of his victories have come via round one KO, demonstrating just how lethal his kickboxing background makes him. As is the case with many strikers in MMA, Barry's ground game is likely the weakest area of his skillset, having been submitted by Anthony Taylor in 2018.

It is currently unclear as to who Barry will make his UFC debut against. However, he has stated that he would be willing to step in to face Terrance McKinney should his upcoming opponent drop out.

Which Irish fighters will Dean Barry be joining in the UFC?

With Dean Barry's official signing to the UFC, he becomes the promotion's third Irish fighter. He joins one of the biggest stars in all of sport, Conor McGregor, who has represented the Emerald Isle in the UFC since 2013.

The other Irish fighter is yet another rising prospect, similar to Barry. That man is Ian Garry, a former Cage Warriors welterweight champion who recently had a successful UFC debut, knocking Jordan Williams out in just one round.

After the mass hysteria surrounding the rise of Conor McGregor lost its initial momentum, there suddenly became a distinct lack of Irish representation in the UFC. However, with the likes of Barry and Garry now signed to the promotion, fans could well be seeing a resurgence of talent from the Emerald Isle.

