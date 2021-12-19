UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

UFC held its last fight event of the year, UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus, on December 18 at the UFC Apex Facility in Paradise, Nevada. The fight card, filled with exciting matchups from top to bottom, lived up to the hype for MMA fans around the world.

Amanda Lemos and Angela Hill stole the show with their thrilling back-and-forth event at UFC Fight Night 199. The two were awarded the 'Fight of the Night' honor and took home a bonus of $50,000 each.

Cub Swanson and Melissa Gatto were selected for the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for delivering highlight-reel worthy finishes at UFC Fight Night: Dewis vs. Daukaus. They were rewarded with a bonus cheque of $50,000 each.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter



Performance of the Night: Swanson, Gatto



Fight of the Night: Lemos vs. Hill #UFCVegas45 bonuses:Performance of the Night: Swanson, GattoFight of the Night: Lemos vs. Hill #UFCVegas45 bonuses:Performance of the Night: Swanson, Gatto Fight of the Night: Lemos vs. Hill

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus ended with a knockout victory for 'The Black Beast'

Derrick Lewis went toe-to-toe with Chris Daukaus in the final UFC event of the year. Lewis proved he was still a threat in the heavyweight division as he destroyed Daukaus with a barrage of punches in the opening round.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus, UFC veteran Stephen Thompson faced off against Belal Muhammad in a welterweight bout. 'Remember The Name' put his dominant grappling skills on display and scored a unanimous decision victory over 'Wonderboy'.

The main card also featured a strawweight bout between Amanda Lemos and Angela Hill. The contest was a razor-close affair that ended with a split decision victory for the Brazilian.

A bantamweight scrap between Raphael Assuncao and Ricky Simon also went down on December 18. Simon proved to be the better fighter on the night as he finished the Brazilian via a second-round KO at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus.

Carlos Diego Ferreira and Mateusz Gamrot faced off in a lightweight matchup on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus. The fight ended in a second-round TKO victory for the 'Gamer'.

Also Read Article Continues below

The main card for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus started with a featherweight matchup between MMA veterans Cub Swanson and Darren Elkins. 'Killer' made quick work of Elkins and finished him in the opening round via TKO.

Edited by David Andrew