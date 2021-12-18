UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus - Is there a UFC card on Saturday, December 18, 2021?

The UFC is set to close out 2021 with a loaded fight card for its upcoming UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus event. The card will take place on Saturday, December 18 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the show will be a heavyweight showdown between knockout artists Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus, UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson will take on Belal Muhammad. 'Wonderboy' was on the cusp of a title shot until he ran into Gilbert Burns earlier this year. The 39-year-old will now look to get back on track by overcoming one of the most promising welterweight contenders in the division.

Belal Muhammad, the No.10-ranked welterweight in the UFC, is coming off a decision win over UFC veteran Demian Maia. Thompson will be a huge test for Muhammad, but a convincing win could catapult his rise to the top.

Ten-year UFC veteran Cub Swanson will open the main card when he takes on Darren Elkins, who is known for his resilience that has seen him register numerous comeback victories over the years.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus

Derrick Lewis is looking to return to title contention with a win over Chris Daukaus this Saturday at UFC Fight Night. Lewis will seek to avoid consecutive losses in the promotion after suffering a third-round TKO defeat to Ciryl Gane in an interim heavyweight title showdown in August. He is currently ranked No.3 in the heavyweight division.

Meanwhile, Chris Daukaus is the No.7-ranked fighter in the division and is coming off five consecutive victories via knockout. Eleven of his 12 wins in his MMA career have come by way of stoppage. A win over Derrick Lewis would allow Daukaus to climb the divisional ladder. The contest between the two heavyweight knockout artists doesn't seem likely to go the scheduled five rounds.

Also Read Article Continues below

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus will stream on ESPN+, with the main card starting at 7 PM ET and prelims at 4 PM ET.

Edited by Aziel Karthak