UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus - Know the main card fighters competing at the event

UFC is ready to cap off an exciting year with UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus. The promotion's last fight card of 2021 is set to take place on December 18 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC Fight Night will serve up a total of six fights on the main card, with heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus headlining the show. The co-headliner will see UFC veteran Stephen Thompson take on Belal Muhammad in a welterweight bout.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus main card starts at 7 PM ET, and fans are looking forward to a long night of intense action. See the full main card for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus below.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus main card fighters

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus (main event, Heavyweight)

Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad (co-main event, Welterweight)

Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill (Strawweight)

Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon (Bantamweight)

Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot (Lightweight)

Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins (Featherweight)

Derrick Lewis

Coming off a loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC 265, Derrick Lewis will look to bounce back and put himself in the mix at heavyweight. The brawler is currently ranked No. 3 and tied with Matt Brown for the most KO/TKO victories in the UFC at 12.

Chris Daukaus

Surging heavyweight contender Chris Daukaus has strung together a five-fight finishing run in the cage. He currently sits at No. 7 in the heavyweight rankings, and victory over Lewis will allow him to climb the divisional ladder.

Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson is considered one of the best welterweights in the promotion, but the 38-year-old hasn't been at his best in his recent outings. After dropping a lopsided decision to Gilbert Burns in July, 'Wonderboy' will look for a win to put himself back on track.

Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad has been on a tear in the octagon, with a total of five wins and a no-contest in his last six UFC appearances. Ranked No. 10, 'Remember The Name' is one of the most promising welterweight contenders. His latest win in the UFC came over UFC veteran Demian Maia at UFC 263.

Amanda Lemos

Amanda Lemos will be looking to add to her four-fight win streak in the UFC. The No.11-ranked strawweight is one of the most dangerous strikers in the division and has only one loss in the octagon.

Angela Hill

Angela Hill is 13-10 as a pro MMA fighter, but she has never been TKO/KO’d as a professional. Ranked No.13 in the strawweight division, Hill will look to take this opportunity to bounce back from a slump that has seen her lose three of her last four bouts in the UFC.

Raphael Assuncao

Raphael Assuncao will be hoping to turn things around and snap the longest losing streak of his MMA career at UFC Fight Night. He has pulled out of his last two fights in the promotion. The Brazilian's last appearance in the cage saw him lose to Cody Garbrandt via TKO.

Ricky Simon

Ricky Simon (18-3) is riding a three-fight win streak. His last fight was a unanimous decision win over Brian Kelleher in the featherweight division at UFC 258. This time, the Oregon native will be competing at bantamweight (something he has done previously) and hoping to end the year the way he began.

Diego Ferreira

Diego Ferreira will look to avoid going 0-3 this year. His last win in the promotion came over Anthony Pettis via rear-naked choke in January 2020.

Mateusz Gamrot

Mateusz Gamrot (27-9) was undefeated in his MMA career before suffering his first professional loss in his UFC debut. 'The Gamer' is 2-0 so far in 2021 with wins over the likes of Jeremy Stephens and Scott Holtzman.

Cub Swanson

Cub Swanson (27-12) will head into UFC Fight Night for his 21st fight in the promotion. The grappler will look to get back on track after suffering a devastating loss against Giga Chikadze in May. He would also like to avoid losing his sixth fight in his last eight UFC appearances.

Darren Elkins

Darren Elkins, who is currently riding a two-fight win streak in the UFC, has built a career out of his ability to survive and and fight through adversity. With a win over Swanson at UFC Fight Night, Elkins will push his pro MMA record to 27-9.

