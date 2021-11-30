"Maybe me and him can go to Popeyes together" - UFC heavyweight Harry Hunsucker is reveling in the chance to compete on the same card as Derrick Lewis

At UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus, Harry Hunsucker will make his second walk to the UFC octagon. The 7-4 heavyweight takes on Justin Tafa in a bout that promises fireworks.

The card's headline bout will also feature two top heavyweights, as former title challenger Derrick 'The Black Beast' Lewis takes on rising prospect Chris Daukaus.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Frank Bonada, Harry Hunsucker revealed that Derrick Lewis has been a major source of inspiration for him. He also remarked that he'd love to go to Popeyes with 'The Black Beast'.

"I hope Lewis gets the win, dude. I love that guy, man. Like, maybe me and him can go to Popeyes together, someday, get some chicken. 'Cus I love to eat too. So I hope I get to meet him, dude, because he's like one of my favorite fighters there is, you know what I mean... I love Derrick Lewis, man, I hope he brings home the win."

Derrick Lewis @Thebeast_ufc “If Derrick Lewis wins eat for free from 2-4 on Sunday” at Popeyes on 9120 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress, TX 7743. Also Derrick Lewis will eat for free at this location for the rest off his life!! “If Derrick Lewis wins eat for free from 2-4 on Sunday” at Popeyes on 9120 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress, TX 7743. Also Derrick Lewis will eat for free at this location for the rest off his life!! https://t.co/Zu7khi71am

"I fight for finishes" - Harry Hunsucker plans on defeating Justin Tafa within the distance

Similar to Derrick Lewis, Harry Hunsucker is known for his finishing ability. 'The Hurricane' hasn't gone the distance once in his entire professional MMA career, having won three fights via KO/TKO and four by submission.

When Hunsucker faces off against Justin Tafa, his goal will be to stop 'Bad Man' from reaching the final horn. Similar to Hunsucker, all of Tafa's wins have come via finishes, which will likely result in a brutal stoppage for one man.

Harry Hunsucker is confident he will be the heavyweight left with his hand raised at the end of the bout. He told Sportskeeda:

"I'm not a decision fighter. You know what I mean? I've never been to a decision and I don't plan on going there. I fight for finishes, you know what I mean? And if it goes to a decision then that's that. So be it. But I'm not the type of guy to get out there and point fight for three rounds, you know."

Check out our full exclusive interview with Harry Hunsucker ahead of UFC Vegas 45 below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by Harvey Leonard