UFC Fight Night Long Island: Which fighters are on the card so far? 

UFC Fight Night Long Island is set to take place on July 16 at the UBS Arena in Elmont.

The fight card will be headlined by a pulsating featherweight contest between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez. Ortega is currently ranked No.2 in the 145lbs division of the UFC. Meanwhile, 'El Pantera' sits at No.3. While the UFC is yet to announce the entire fight card, there are a few bouts that are already set for the event.

Flyweight contenders Alex Perez and Askar Askarov are set to lock horns on the main card of the Fight Night event. Amanda Lemos will also make a return to the octagon after her loss to Jessica Andrade. She takes on Michelle Waterson in a clash in the women's strawweight division.

Jack Shore and Ricky Simon will fight in the bantamweight division. Welterweight Li Jingliang will make his first appearance since losing to Khamzat Chimaev as he takes on Muslim Salikhov. Furthermore, featherweights Bill Algeo and Billy Quarantillo are set to collide at UFC Fight Night Long Island.

Dalcha Lungiambula and Punahele Soriano are also set to fight in the 185lbs division. Gilbert Burns' brother Herbert Burns will take on Khusein Askhabov in a featherweight clash. Finally, Brianna Fortino and Jessica Penne will meet in the women's strawweight division of the UFC.

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez might be a No.1 contender's clash at UFC Fight Night Long Island

Ortega is coming off a loss to featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in his last fight. 'T-City' has now challenged for the title twice in his career. He lost his first opportunity against Max Holloway at UFC 231. His title fight against 'The Great' at UFC 266 was an exciting back-and-forth affair.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez suffered a decision loss to Max Holloway in his last fight in the main event of UFC Vegas 42. The Mexican put on a show during that contest. Despite losing, his fan base grew.

Both fighters are still ranked in the top 3 of the 145lbs division of the UFC. The winner of their bout at UFC Fight Night Long Island could be set for a title shot against the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 at UFC 276.

