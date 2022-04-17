UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad took place at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 16. The card was headlined by a welterweight rematch between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad.

Another exciting welterweight clash between rising prospect Miguel Baeza and Andre Fialho also went down at UFC Vegas 51.

UFC @ufc



@AndreFialhoJr1 and @DrakkarKlose are walking away with some extra cash tonight! Let's hear it for these two@AndreFialhoJr1 and @DrakkarKlose are walking away with some extra cash tonight! #UFCVegas51 Let's hear it for these two 👏💸 @AndreFialhoJr1 and @DrakkarKlose are walking away with some extra cash tonight! #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/hxmPHdhmmu

Andre Fialho and Drakkar Klose were picked as the winners of the 'Performance of the Night' bonus at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad. They both delivered spectacular finishes and took home a bonus cheque of $50,000.

Mayra bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan was awarded the 'Fight of the Night' honor. They also received a cheque for $50,000 each.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad ended with a decision victory for 'Remember The Name'

Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad went toe-to-toe in the main event of UFC Vegas 51. 'Remember The Name' put his grappling prowess on display and scored a comfortable decision victory over Luque. The three judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47 in favor of Muhammad.

Caio Borralho and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev engaged in a three-round middleweight battle in the co-main event. The Brazilian landed an illegal knee on Omargdzhiev in the third round that cost him a point on the judges' scorecard.

Omargadhzhiev was unable to compete from that point on, and the fight went to the judges for a technical decision. All three judges scored the contest 29-27 in favor of Corralho.

Miguel Baeza and Andre Fialho were matched up in a welterweight contest on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad. Fialho made quick work of 'Caramel Thunder' and finished him in the opening round of the fight.

In the women's bantamweight division, Mayra Bueno Silva and Wu Yanan faced off on April 16. The fight went the full 15-minute distance and ended in a unanimous decision victory for 'Sheetara'. The three judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 in favor of the Brazilian.

A featherweight clash between Pat Sabatini and T.J. Laramie also took place at UFC Vegas 51. Sabatini dominated his opponent for three rounds and scored a 30-26 on all three judges' scorecards.

The main card for UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad opened with a welterweight scrap between Mounir Lazzez and Ange Loosa. 'The Sniper' got his hand raised via unanimous decision as all three judges scored the fight 30-27 in Lazzez's favor.

Edited by Avinash Tewari