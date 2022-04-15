UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives - How you can legally watch the event

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad will be the latest Fight Night offering from the MMA juggernaut and is set to go down this Saturday at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will take place on April 16, 2022 and brings several exciting matchups.

In the main event, No.6-ranked welterweight contender Belal Muhammad will attempt to leapfrog the No.5-ranked Vicente Luque and avenge his loss to 'The Silent Assassin' from six years ago.

Taking the co-main event spot at Fight Night this weekend will be a clash between two emerging talents, Gadzhi Omargadzhiev and Caio Borralho, who are set to make their promotional debuts. Both men will look to pick up a statement win when they go head-to-head, so fans can expect an action-packed bout.

The main card will also see Andre Fialho make his second UFC appearance, hoping to secure his first win with the promotion against Miguel Baeza, who will look to end his two-fight skid.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad - Television and live streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform, along with access to UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative. It costs $83.98 in total, including the event, and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card for UFC Fight Night will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The early prelims can be viewed on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV package can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Furthermore, Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

In India, the UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

Watch some of the top finishes from fighters who will be competing at the event:

