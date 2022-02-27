UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green took place on February 26 at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada. The main event was originally supposed to be a scrap between lightweight contenders Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev. Dariush had to pull out of the contest due to an injury, allowing Bobby Green a chance to step-in on short notice as hs replacement.

Arman Tsarukyan and Wellington Turman delivered highlight-reel worthy performances at UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green. They received a bonus cheque of $50,000 each.

Priscila Cachoeira and Ji Yeon Kim delivered a thrilling back-and-forth affair that ended with the Brazilian getting her hand raised. The contest was declared the 'Fight of the Night' and both fighters took home $50,000 each.

Performance of the Night: Arman Tsarukyan and Wellington Turman



UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green ended with a dominant victory for the Dagestani

In the main event, UFC veteran Bobby Green went toe-to-toe with Islam Makhahchev in a five-round fight. Makhachev put on another masterclass as he finished 'King' in the very first round via TKO. With the victory, Makhachev extended his winning streak to 10.

Misha Cirkunov and Wellington Turman traded leather in the co-main event for the fight card. Turman managed to pull off an impressive win as he submitted Cirkunov with an armbar in the second round.

A bout between Ji Yeon Kim and Priscila Cachoeira also took place on the main card of the event. The two flyweights went to war for three rounds and Cachoeira took home a unanimous decision victory. All three judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of the Brazilian.

One of the most anticipated matchups on the entire card was the lightweight scrap between Arman Tsarukyan and Joel Alvarez. Tsarukyan put his high-level grappling skills on display and scored a TKO victory in the second round of the fight.

The main card for UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green started with a middleweight contest between Armen Petrosyan and Gregory Rodrigues. The fight lasted the entire 15 minutes and ended in a split-decision victory for Petrosyan. The three judges scored the bout 29-28, 28-29 and 30-27 in favor of 'Superman'.

