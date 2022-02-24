"11 win streak vs. 10 win streak" - Islam Makhachev predicts Charles Oliveira will finish Justin Gaethje and he'll have a good fight with 'Do Bronx'

Islam Makhachev has weighed in on the highly-anticipated matchup between UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. Makhachev has asserted that Oliveira will finish Gaethje.

At the media day event ahead of his fight against Bobby Green that’ll headline the UFC Fight Night card on February 26th, Makhachev suggested that he's the one who'll dethrone Oliveira to win the lightweight belt. When asked whether he believes defeating Green would earn him a lightweight title shot, Makhachev stated:

“Of course, because it’s gonna be my 10-fight win streak. I really believe this is key for title fight. And I think Oliveira gonna beat Justin Gaethje. And 11-win streak versus 10-win streak. This is gonna be big fight for all MMA fans.”

ESPN MMA @espnmma



UFC is working on finalizing the lightweight title bout shortly, Dana White told Oliveira and Gaethje will meet in MayUFC is working on finalizing the lightweight title bout shortly, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN Oliveira and Gaethje will meet in May 💥UFC is working on finalizing the lightweight title bout shortly, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN. https://t.co/Cnplmi7Hz4

Additionally, Makhachev was asked if he felt Oliveira was the most dangerous opponent due to his fighting style. He replied by indicating that they both have similarly well-rounded skill-sets. He expects to have a good fight against ‘Do Bronx'. That said, he noted that Oliveira doesn’t have great wrestling skills, adding that he'll beat the champion.

When discussing how he thinks the Brazilian will fare against Gaethje, Makhachev said:

“I think he’s gonna finish him [Gaethje]. I think he gonna striking with him like, first round. And after, he gonna take him down. I think he’s gonna choke him.”

Watch Islam Makhachev address the Oliveira-Gaethje fight and more in the video below:

Michael Bisping believes Bobby Green could earn a UFC lightweight title shot by beating Islam Makhachev

Veteran fighter Bobby Green is currently not ranked in the top-15 of the stacked 155-pound weight class. Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev is the No. 4-ranked UFC lightweight who was set to fight the No. 3-ranked Beneil Dariush.

However, Dariush withdrew due to injury issues and was replaced by Green, who accepted the fight on just 10 days’ notice. The Makhachev-Green matchup will be contested at a catchweight of 160 pounds, but the consensus is that its winner could fight for the UFC 155-pound title later this year.

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is expected to defend his title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on May 7th. The Oliveira-Gaethje winner could likely defend the title against the winner of the Makhachev-Green matchup. On an edition of his Believe You Me podcast, MMA legend Michael Bisping addressed this and explained:

"After all those years, the ups and downs, the adversity, the decisions that he [Bobby Green] felt didn't go his way. Now, first main event, so bless him for that. And now he goes up against Islam. Beneil [Dariush] and Islam was for the number one contender spot. So if Bobby can get it done, I think he can become the number one contender."

Watch Michael Bisping discuss the Green-Makhachev fight and more:

Edited by Genci Papraniku