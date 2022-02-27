"I don't remember when this guy beat someone" - Islam Makhachev on Conor McGregor aiming for a title shot upon return 

Islam Makhachev has fired shots at UFC superstar Conor Mcgregor, who has been aiming for a title shot upon his return to the octagon.

In the UFC Vegas 49 post-fight press conference, the Dagestani was asked for his thoughts on the Irishman advocating for a title fight in his comeback fight. Makhachev responded by saying that he could not remember the last time McGregor won a fight. The 30-year-old added that if McGregor comes back and wins a few fights, he would be open to fighting 'The Notorious':

"I don't remember when this guy beat someone. He have to come back, beat someone and let's go. Why not?" said Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev added that nobody would be ahead of him for a title fight. According to the Dagestani, he will be taking on the winner of the Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje showdown. To advocate for his title shot, the Dagestani said that he had finished four opponents in an 11-month time span.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Makhachev says that nobody will jump the line and he will face the winner of Oliveira/Gaethje.



Catch the full UFC Vegas 39 post-fight press conference below:

Conor McGregor has only one win in the UFC's lightweight division. That was when he fought Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. 'The Notorious' put on a masterclass that night and became the first fighter to hold two UFC titles simultaneously.

Since then, the Irishman has competed three more times as a lightweight - once against Khabib Nurmagomedov and twice against Dustin Poirier. McGregor has been finished in all three of those fights.

Islam Makhachev runs through Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49

It was an easy day of work for Islam Makhachev as he scored a comfortable victory against Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49. A typical Makhachev showing, the Dagestani took Green down and started landing shots on him. The fight ended with a TKO in the very first round.

With the victory, the 30-year-old is now on a 10-fight win streak in the lightweight shark tank. This includes wins over fighters like Dan Hooker, Thiago Moises, Arman Tsarukyan and Drew Dober.

Now, there is a very strong possibility that the next time Makhachev competes in the octagon, it will be for the UFC lightweight title.

