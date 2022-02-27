UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green - Prelim card results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green finally went down in Las Vegas on Saturday with six preliminary card outings. The card had several last-minute replacements.

Ramiz Brahimaj stepped in for Jonny Parsons on short notice and squared off against Michael Gilmore in a welterweight clash. Meanwhile, women's featherweight fighter Josiane Nunes had a change of opponent three times after both Wu Yunan and Jennifer Gonzalez pulled out for various reasons.

Ramona Pascual finally came in to take on Nunes. The Fares Ziam vs. Terrance McKinney bout, on the other hand, was postponed from UFC Fight Night 198 to this card due to McKinney's positive COVID-19 test back then.

Rong Zhu missed the lightweight limit by four pounds and was fined 40% of his purse, which went to his opponent Ignacio Bahamondes

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green prelims results

Catchweight (160 lbs) - Ignacio Bahamondes def. Rong Zhu via submission (brabo choke) at 1:40 of Round 3

Women's featherweight - Josiane Nunes def. Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27 x2 and 30-26)

Lightweight - Terrance McKinney def. Fares Ziam via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:11 of Round 1

Featherweight: Jonathan Martinez def. Alejandro Perez via unanimous decision (29-28 x2 and 30-27)

Welterweight: Ramiz Brahimaj def. Michael Gilmore via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:02 of Round 1

Flyweight: Carlos Hernandez def. Victor Altamirano via split decision decision (28-29, 30-27 and 29-28)

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green prelims highlights

Ignacio Bahamondes submitted Rong Zhu with three minutes and 20 seconds to go in the final round at UFC Vegas 49.

Chile's Bahamondes took advantage of every opportunity to connect with the hands and also dominated Zhu on the ground.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol aprovecha cada oportunidad para conectar y en el piso también luce peligroso 🤯 Bahamondesaprovecha cada oportunidad para conectar y en el piso también luce peligroso 🤯 #UFCVegas49 Bahamondes 🇨🇱 aprovecha cada oportunidad para conectar y en el piso también luce peligroso 🤯 #UFCVegas49 https://t.co/TDMT8hXbIe

Josiane Nunes had her hands raised by the referee after a one-sided decision victory over Ramona Pascual.

Terrance McKinney romped home to a second straight first-round triumph in the UFC by ending Fares Ziam's win streak inside the UFC Apex.

Alejandro Perez tried to go for the kill in the final round against Jonathan Martinez after finding out that he's possibly behind on the judges' scorecards.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Le piden a Alejandro ir por el KO y sale intenso #UFCVegas49 Le piden a Alejandro ir por el KO y sale intenso #UFCVegas49 https://t.co/1t6XQUCDzI

Ramiz Brahimaj claimed the first of two preliminary card rear-naked choke wins at UFC Fight Night 202 on Saturday night over Michael Gilmore.

Carlos Hernandez and Victor Altamirano were involved in a close encounter in Nevada that went the way of the former.

Edited by David Andrew