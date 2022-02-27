×
UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green - Prelim card results and highlights

Dominic Richard
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 27, 2022 07:29 AM IST
News

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green finally went down in Las Vegas on Saturday with six preliminary card outings. The card had several last-minute replacements.

Ramiz Brahimaj stepped in for Jonny Parsons on short notice and squared off against Michael Gilmore in a welterweight clash. Meanwhile, women's featherweight fighter Josiane Nunes had a change of opponent three times after both Wu Yunan and Jennifer Gonzalez pulled out for various reasons.

Ramona Pascual finally came in to take on Nunes. The Fares Ziam vs. Terrance McKinney bout, on the other hand, was postponed from UFC Fight Night 198 to this card due to McKinney's positive COVID-19 test back then.

Rong Zhu missed the lightweight limit by four pounds and was fined 40% of his purse, which went to his opponent Ignacio Bahamondes

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green prelims results

Catchweight (160 lbs) - Ignacio Bahamondes def. Rong Zhu via submission (brabo choke) at 1:40 of Round 3

Women's featherweight - Josiane Nunes def. Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27 x2 and 30-26)

Lightweight - Terrance McKinney def. Fares Ziam via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:11 of Round 1

Featherweight: Jonathan Martinez def. Alejandro Perez via unanimous decision (29-28 x2 and 30-27)

Welterweight: Ramiz Brahimaj def. Michael Gilmore via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:02 of Round 1

Flyweight: Carlos Hernandez def. Victor Altamirano via split decision decision (28-29, 30-27 and 29-28)

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green prelims highlights

Ignacio Bahamondes submitted Rong Zhu with three minutes and 20 seconds to go in the final round at UFC Vegas 49.

¡LO ACABÓ! 🔥 @jaulabahamondes somete a Rong Zhu en el 3er round #UFCVegas49 https://t.co/BAM7UBjpze

Chile's Bahamondes took advantage of every opportunity to connect with the hands and also dominated Zhu on the ground.

Bahamondes 🇨🇱 aprovecha cada oportunidad para conectar y en el piso también luce peligroso 🤯 #UFCVegas49 https://t.co/TDMT8hXbIe

Josiane Nunes had her hands raised by the referee after a one-sided decision victory over Ramona Pascual.

Dominante @Josianenunesufc 🇧🇷 gana de forma apabullante #UFCVegas49 https://t.co/ihjegBXWd4

Terrance McKinney romped home to a second straight first-round triumph in the UFC by ending Fares Ziam's win streak inside the UFC Apex.

Otra victoria y otra finalización en el primer round para @twrecks155 #UFCVegas49 🤯 https://t.co/4M7C4p1EMO

Alejandro Perez tried to go for the kill in the final round against Jonathan Martinez after finding out that he's possibly behind on the judges' scorecards.

Le piden a Alejandro ir por el KO y sale intenso #UFCVegas49 https://t.co/1t6XQUCDzI

Ramiz Brahimaj claimed the first of two preliminary card rear-naked choke wins at UFC Fight Night 202 on Saturday night over Michael Gilmore.

En cámara lenta, la increíble estrangulación de Brahimaj #UFCVegas49 https://t.co/cK3JYYsGzT

Carlos Hernandez and Victor Altamirano were involved in a close encounter in Nevada that went the way of the former.

Están buscando la victoria con todo 🙌🏻 #UFCVegas49 https://t.co/yY12pW4MKJ

