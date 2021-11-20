Terrance McKinney announces his fight with Fares Ziam is canceled mere hours before the start of UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate

One of the UFC's brightest lightweight prospects, Terrance McKinney, is out of his bout with Fares Ziam. The two up and coming fighters were set to face off at UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate but, as per Terrance McKinney's Twitter, the fight is now off.

McKinney revealed that one of his cornermen contracted COVID-19. Despite McKinney himself not testing positive, the UFC have pulled the fight due to their covid protocalls. His statement on Twitter went as follows:

"Someone in my corner got Covid and they were forced to cancel my fight. I don’t have Covid, but they say due to risk exposure I can’t fight. Sorry y’all, I appreciate all the support and love. We’re workin hard to get the fight rescheduled ASAP."

Assuming Terrance McKinney continues to test negative, it appears likely that he will be able to feature on the undercard of one of the UFC's December Fight Night cards instead.

Terrance McKinney's viral UFC debut

At UFC 263, Terrance McKinney stepped in on short notice to face Matt Frevola after Frank Camacho was forced to drop out due to injury. It would be McKinney's promotional debut, and the explosive striker was a relative underdog coming into the bout.

However, McKinney quickly dashed the bookmakers' expectations. He knocked Frevola out in just seven seconds. This would mark his fourth consecutive first round KO/TKO victory, and saw him instantly entered on the lists of many for future 155lb contenders.

Terrance McKinney's fight with Fares Ziam would have given UFC fans a chance to better gage his skillset. Ziam is a high-level striker and may well have forced McKinney to bring out his wrestling. With luck, we will still see the two men face off against each other soon.

